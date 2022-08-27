Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the iconic Riverfront FOB in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the iconic Riverfront FOB (pedestrian bridge) between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge constructed near Sabarmati Riverfront.

As India celebrated 75 years of independence last week, Ahmedabad’s famous tourist hotspot, Sabarmati Riverfront, also celebrated its decade.

The Pedestrian Bridge (FOB) between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge was constructed keeping in mind the interest of tourists and visitors.

This 300 meter bridge connects the east and west sides of the Sabarmati River.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi Utsav is held to honor khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle.

The Utsav will be organized at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad and will see 7500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha living at the same time and place.

The event will also include an exhibition showcasing the evolution of Charkhas by showcasing 22 Charkhas of different generations in use since the 1920s.

It will include charkhas like Yerwada Charkha which symbolizes the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, up to the charkhas with the latest innovations and technologies used today. A live demonstration of Ponduru Khadi production will also be performed.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new office building of Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a pedestrian bridge in Sabarmati.

The bridge which is unique in its design – both technically and visually – will also raise the status of the Riverfront as well as the city and become an engineering marvel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and added, “I will be in Gujarat tomorrow and the day after. At 5:30 p.m. tomorrow you will participate in the Khadi Utsav which is held on the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront. This program celebrates India’s vibrant and diverse Khadi tradition.