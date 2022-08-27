Erick Thohir sues activist Faizal Assegaf for defamation





Jakarta. Public Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir has filed a libel suit against political activist Faizal Assegaf who allegedly accused him of having “many wives” and being an “irresponsible father”. “Mr. Erick Thohir is very disturbed and offended by Faizal Assegaf’s social media post which is deliberately aimed at attacking his personal integrity, honor and reputation,” Ifdhal Kasim, Erick’s lawyer, told reporters on Friday. Ifdhal said Faizal posted a video on his Instagram account with false narrations stating that Erick “has many wives he secretly married” and that he refused to pay school fees for “a child of his first wife”. “Mr. Erick is the father of two sons and two daughters and it is untrue that he has many wives or that he has a reputation of having been married many times,” the lawyer said. The particular video posted by Faizal features lawyer Kamaruddin Simanjuntak making unrelated charges against the chairman and CEO of a state-owned pension management company Taspen, whom he accuses of raising 300 trillion rupees for a candidate in the presidential election. While Kamaruddin did not mention Erick by name in the video, Faizal allegedly put the defamatory narration against Erick, according to Ifdhal. “It’s a malicious slander,” said Ifdhal, the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. The lawyer said Erick is fully focused on his work as a member of the firm and has not yet made any political decisions regarding the 2024 presidential election, although many parties have urged him to to name. “Mr. Erick’s hard work helped turn losing, heavily subsidized state enterprises into healthy, profitable ones,” the attorney said without providing details. Faizal was reported to the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency in Jakarta for alleged violations of the Electronic Information and Transactions Act. He is known as a supporter of controversial Muslim figure Rizieq Syihab, who fiercely criticizes the government of President Joko Widodo. He did not respond to a message from the Jakarta Globe for his response. The lawyer cited articles on spreading false information to incite hatred, which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Erick has great faith in freedom of expression as an essential part of democracy, but he is against those who “abuse their freedom” to attack the integrity of others and harm democracy, said Ifdhal . “This trial demonstrates Mr. Erick’s seriousness in fighting hoaxes, misinformation and slanderous language,” Ifdhal added.

