Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic pedestrian bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday.

As India celebrated 75 years of independence last week, Ahmedabad’s famous tourist hotspot, Sabarmati Riverfront, also completed its decade. Keeping in mind the interest of tourists and visitors, another attraction has been added with the construction of a pedestrian bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. This 300 meter bridge connects the east and west sides of the Sabarmati River.

This bridge will provide connectivity to the multi-level car park and various public amenities on the East Bank and West Bank from the plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground on the West Bank to the proposed art/cultural/exhibition center on the east bank, according to a statement.

The bridge which is unique in its design both technically and visually will also raise the status of the Riverfront as well as the city and become an engineering marvel.

Also, on Sunday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Veer Balak memorial in the town of Anjar in Kutch.

In the January 26, 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in the town of Anjar in Kutch. The tragedy of this incident was noticed around the world. The then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now this memorial is ready outside the city of Anjar and the Prime Minister is going to inaugurate it.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed. 100 family members of the deceased were invited to attend the inauguration.

