Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad today

The new Atal Bridge, which connects the east and west sides of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The iconic 300-metre pedestrian bridge, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, has a unique design and is decorated with eye-catching LED lighting, a preview of which was shared by Prime Minister Modi ahead of his visit of two days in Gujarat.

“Doesn’t the Atal bridge look spectacular!” PM Modi remarked.

The pedestrian-only bridge will be an additional tourist attraction along the river, connecting the flower garden on the west side to the arts and culture center that stands on the east side.

“This bridge will provide connectivity to the multi-level car park and various public developments on the East Bank and West Bank from the plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground on the West Bank to the proposed art/culture/exhibition center on the east bank,” a statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the organization of Khadi Utsav by the Sabarmati River today to pay tribute to the khadi and its importance during India’s freedom struggle. The event will see 7,500 Khadi artisans from all over Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time.

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the Smriti Van memorial in Bhuj, which will bear the names of those who died in the devastating 2001 earthquake. It will celebrate the people’s spirit of resilience after the quake, according to a PMO statement.