UK’s Liz Truss under fire over ‘juries out’ remark on French President Macron





British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ hopeful, in the race against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, came under fire on Friday for remarks about French President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary said the ‘jury is out’ on whether Mr Macron is a ‘friend or foe’ of the UK and that if she becomes prime minister she will ‘judge him by deeds, not by deeds’. words”. She was responding to a whirlwind question during a roundup in Norwich on Thursday night and in response to the same question, Mr Sunak replied that the French president was a friend and had previously said he wanted to reset UK relations with Europe if he wins the race to succeed Johnson. The opposition Labor Party has accused Ms Truss of ‘dismal lack of judgement’ as it would be seen as an insult to one of Britain’s ‘closest allies’. Her own party colleagues also took to social media to criticize the comments, with former Foreign Secretary Alistair Burt saying she had made a “serious mistake” and should have taken a more diplomatic tone. During the hustings in the east of England, Ms Truss was asked if the French president was ‘friend or foe’, to which she replied: ‘The jury is out’. “If I become prime minister, I will judge him by deeds, not words,” she added. “You would have thought that the Minister of Foreign Affairs knew that we were in a military alliance with France”, reacted the former Conservative minister Gavin Barwell. Another former Tory minister, David Gauke, said: ‘There’s playing the gallery and then letting the gallery prejudice go to your head, especially when it’s one of the worst times to try to fragment the ‘West.” Ms Truss’s comments were also picked up by French media, which highlighted post-Brexit tensions in Franco-British relations as well as recent tensions over migrant boat crossings in the English Channel and a new military pact between Great Britain and the United States. and Australia called AUKUS. In the same set of quick questions, Ms Truss called Opposition Leader Keir Starmer extremely annoying when asked who she’d rather be stuck in a lift with him or Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Mr Sunak, on the other hand, made the audience laugh with his response when he said he would rather take the stairs. The Norwich hustings marked the penultimate campaign event before a final husting in London on August 31 before polls close on September 2. The results will be announced on September 5 and the newly elected Conservative leader will take charge at 10 Downing Street. a little after. While Ms Truss is the race favorite according to most pre-poll surveys, Mr Sunak insisted there was still everything to play for and also reiterated that he had no intention of quit politics if defeated. However, the likelihood of him joining a cabinet led by Liz Truss is something he has left quite vague, saying only that he thinks ministers need to agree on big things because it’s hard, like I found it, when you don’t, in reference to his disagreements. with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson before his resignation as Chancellor last month.

