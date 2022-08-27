Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an iconic ‘Sabarmati Riverfront’ pedestrian bridge today

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a famous footbridge built near the edge of the Sabarmati River which connects the Ellis and Sardar bridges.





This 300 meter bridge connects the east and west sides of the Sabarmati River.

Construction of a pedestrian bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge would be an added attraction for the benefit of tourists and visitors.

According to a statement, “this bridge will provide connectivity to multi-level car parks and various public projects on the West Bank and the East, from the square between Flower Park and Event Ground in the West Bank to the art / cultural / exhibition center projected onto the West Bank”.

The bridge, which is exceptional in its technical and aesthetic design, will enhance the Riverfront and the city as a whole and make it an engineering marvel.

Last week, as India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence, Ahmedabad’s well-known tourist destination, Sabarmati Riverfront, turned ten years old.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the “Veer Balak Memorial” in the Kutchian village of Anjar on Sunday.

In the January 26, 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 instructors attending a rally in the Kutch town of Anjar, were buried under the rubble of surrounding buildings. The world was aware of the pain of this situation. Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister at the time, said a memorial would be built in honor of these children. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this memorial when it is completed outside the city of Anjar.

The construction of this memorial was completed under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. During the inauguration, 100 members of the family of the deceased are invited.

First published: August 27, 2022, 11:55 a.m. IST