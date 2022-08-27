KP CM, Imran Khan visit flood-hit reservoir, Dera Ismail Khan – Latest News – The Nation





Mehmood Khan says his government has significantly increased the compensation program for those affected by the floods.

PESHAWAR – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Friday paid a one-day visit to the flood-affected districts of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan to examine the damage caused by the floods. floods and ongoing relief activities in flood-affected areas. of these neighborhoods.

Relevant authorities gave details of the overall flood situation, ongoing relief and rescue activities and other provincial government departments involved in the relief operations. They also visited the relief camp set up at the Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium and inquired about flood damage and relief activities.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government and its entire apparatus, including the district administration and relief agencies, were fully mobilized as the emergency also been declared in the districts of the province affected by the floods. He said additional rescue teams have been delegated to DI Khan to deal effectively with any unexpected situation. He said the provincial government has released 1 billion rupees for relief activities and an additional 2 billion rupees will also be released without delay.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was using all available resources to assist those affected, adding that food and other necessary items were being provided to those affected by the recent rains and flash floods. He called the situation a national tragedy and said that all relevant institutions should play their proactive role to deal with this situation, but unfortunately, the federal government agencies in the province were not playing their part in the current situation.

Mahmood Khan said people affected by floods in all districts are our brothers and sisters, we will not leave them alone in this difficult situation. He said the provincial government will do everything possible to provide relief to its people, adding that his government will even spend its development budget on the rehabilitation of flood-affected people if necessary.

He said the compensation program for those affected by the floods in the province had already been significantly increased and efforts were now underway to provide immediate relief to the people. He asked the concerned administrations to approach every person affected by the floods and give them all possible support, adding that none of us can remain satisfied until the full rehabilitation of the affected households.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan while addressing the media said that the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are themselves monitoring the flood situation in their provinces and issuing necessary directives to the concerned authorities in this regard. effect. He said damage assessment in all affected areas was ongoing.

He said dams are a must in Pakistan and construction of small and large dams is the only way to avoid flood damage as well. They also visited Tank Relief Camp where they inquired about flooding issues and facilities provided by relevant provincial agencies. They also distributed gifts to children during their visit to disaster camps.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash. Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Shibli Faraz and others also attended the occasion.

