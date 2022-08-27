Boris Johnson’s departure triggers celebrations in Brussels: ‘Typical Boris, full of shit’ | United Kingdom | New





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never been a favorite of European leaders. His prominence as part of the Leave campaign, his pulling the country out of the EU and his push to change the Northern Ireland protocol have angered many in Brussels. When he announced his resignation in July, he was safe to say the EU was delighted with the news. This was seen when Politico spoke to various figures in Brussels about his departure and its potential impact on Euro-British relations.

A diplomat responded to Mr Johnson’s resignation speech, in which he appeared to resent those in his own party who had turned against him. They said, “Typical Boris. Full of shit.” The diplomat continued: “I think everyone has … had the same sort of weird Schadenfreude feeling about it. It was very fun. “We’re happy to see him go… It’s hard to see how things could be any worse than they were under Boris Johnson.” Even top European leaders appeared to be celebrating Mr Johnson’s exit.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tweeted at the time: “We didn’t always agree, and relations between our governments have been strained and challenged in recent times. “We now have the opportunity to return to the true spirit of partnership and mutual respect that is needed to underpin the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.” Meanwhile, German MEP Bernd Lange has attacked the UK’s “egocentric” leadership. He said, “I think it’s really liberating. “Only what strengthened him at the national level was important to him, and that of course had a negative impact on relations with the European Union. It was very selfish.” Mr Johnson may be on his way out but his likely successor seems determined to follow in his footsteps when it comes to Brexit and the EU. READ MORE: Brexit: Truss handed over plan to solve illegal migration

Liz Truss is leading in the polls for the Tory leadership race, and she has vowed to keep trying to change Northern Ireland’s protocol. Speaking to Politico earlier this month, another London-based EU diplomat said: ‘We have a negative impression, not based on his intentions but on his actions,’ a London-based diplomat said of a major EU country. “A new leader is always a new opportunity for a reset, but we’ll have to see if she takes steps to restore trust, which is badly needed.” A Brussels-based diplomat was more blunt: “Liz Truss would seem to us to be really, really poor from a European point of view. “What she has shown, since taking over as Foreign Secretary and since resuming Brexit negotiations, has been very negative.” DO NOT MISS

Ms Truss has only risked more unease in Europe in recent days after comments she made about French President Emmanuel Macron. At an event on Thursday, Ms Truss said “the jury is out” on whether Mr Macron is a “friend or foe”. She added that she would judge the French president on his “deeds and not his words”.

