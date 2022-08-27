PM Modi will address Khadi Utsav by Sabarmati River today during his 2-day visit to Gujarat





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat from today, where he will address the Khadi Utsav by the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad at around 5:30 p.m. On Sunday tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhuj where he will inaugurate the Smriti Van memorial, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects. Later, he will deliver a program in Gandhinagar commemorating Suzuki’s 40 years in India. PM Modi’s visit to Ahmedabad: Khadi Utsav As part of the promotion of Khadi and its products in the country, a Khadi Utsav was held at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to pay tribute to the fabric and its significance during the freedom struggle. The event will see 7500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time and in the same place. I will be in Gujarat tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. At 5:30 p.m. tomorrow will participate in the Khadi Utsav which is held on the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront. This program celebrates India’s vibrant and diverse Khadi tradition. https://t.co/XmXj3wycVu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022 An exhibition showcasing the “Evolution of Charkhas” will also be set up showcasing 22 Charkhas of different generations in use since the 1920s. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board office building and a pedestrian bridge at Sabarmati. “The Prime Minister has constantly worked to popularize Khadi, raise awareness of Khadi products and promote the use of Khadi among young people. Thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has increased fourfold, while in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has increased massively eightfold,” reads the official press. communicated by the Office of the Prime Minister. PM Modi’s visit to Bhuj The next stop on PM Modi’s 2-day visit to Gujarat will be Bhuj where he will inaugurate the Smriti Van memorial on August 28. The memorial, built in an area of ​​approximately 270 acres, “will celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the dead people of approximately 13,000 who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake which had its epicenter in Bhuj. The Memorial bears the names of people who lost their lives in the earthquake. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4400 crore in Bhuj. It will inaugurate the Kachchh Branch channel of the Sardar Sarovar project. Various other projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Sarhad Dairy’s new automatic milk processing and packaging plant; Regional Science Centre, Bhuj; Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center in Gandhidham; Veer Bal Smarak in Anjar; Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana etc. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs. 1,500 crores as well, including the Bhuj-Bhimasar road. PM Modi’s visit to Gandhinagar From Bhuj, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Gandhinagar where he will address a program marking the commemoration of Suzuki’s 40 years in India, to be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. During the event, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for two key Suzuki Group projects in India – the Suzuki Motor Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat and the upcoming Suzuki Motor Gujarat vehicle manufacturing plant. Maruti Suzuki in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

