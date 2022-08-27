High! There are 30 million MSMEs ready for digital surfing in 2030

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government is optimistic that 30 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be able to enter the digital (integration) platform by 2030. Any of these can be achieved through the National Movement proudly made in Indonesia (Gernas BBI).

Harlina Sulistyorini, Director General of Economic Development and Investment in Villages, Disadvantaged Areas and Transmigration, Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Areas and Transmigration (PDTT Kemendes), said that Gernas BBI is the directive of President Joko Widodo which aims to invite people to love local products and domestic tourism.

“Most MSME actors are in the village. This is a trigger to also improve the quality and quantity of products. We are aiming that by 2023 there will be 30 million MSMEs on digital platforms,” said said Herlina during the collaborative webinar for Onboarding of MSMEs and BUMDes – National Movement for a Proud Artificial Indonesia 2022, Friday (26/8).

Gernas BBI is a national movement to support national production which was initiated by President Joko Widodo in May 2020. This movement has received a fairly positive response. Until May 2022, the number of MSMEs/IKMs/artisans boarding reached 11.2 million units since the launch of GBBI.

Herlina said that the main objective of Gernas BBI is the development of a target integration program. From the launch from 2020 to 2021, MSMEs that have been onboarded have reached 9.2 million of the target of 30 million MSMEs in 2023.

The objective of Gernas BBI in each province is to strengthen the number of integration and support the target of 30 million MSMEs. In addition to adjusting the campaign concept, maximizing Digiku’s involvement, promotional incentives for campaigns, increasing the role of local governments, increasing the role of Top Brands.

In North Maluku province, the role of the village ministry for the PDT this year is that of implementer of tasks in North Maluku province.

According to Herlina, the Gernas BBI series does not only stop at harvesting, but after that there is follow-up and assistance. In the province of North Maluku, it started at the end of July 2022.

“After to start up, carried out a series of training-related activities, both online and offline, coordinated by Idea, from July to September. This training is continuous and sustainable, which should improve the quality of MSME actors,” he said.

Herlina added that MSME actors should be able to continue to participate in the training and that Top Brand is actively providing training assistance. In addition, the local government should also participate in the campaign, urging MSME and Bumdes actors to be active and carry out the training.

“We want the economic strength of the village to work continuously, so the system needs to be strengthened. We have agreed with the head of the department (department head) for the friends of the campaign to map the existing potentials,” he said. -he declares.

Herlina added that President Jokowi had given instructions to all regional chiefs to spend a minimum of 40% on domestic products, especially MSMEs. According to data from the Government Goods and Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP) and the Finance and Development Oversight Agency, the achievement of National Outputs (NDPs) in Northern Maluku Provinces/Regencies/Cities is still weak. The highest PDN expenditure achievement was only 14.85% in the city of Tidore Islands.

Fajriyah Usman, Vice President of CSR and SMEP Management at Pertamina, said that as a BUMN, Pertamina is indeed obligated to foster MSMEs, as it is one of the objectives set out in the law. BUMN. Pertamina is currently continuing to encourage MSMEs to be able to go to the classroom, which is done through several training activities.

“MSMEs have to get used to it not only from the sales side. We started to get them used to it from online registration. This is the first door for potential partners to register their business, which we will deal with to get funding,” he said,

Fajriyah said that the activities that Pertamina continues to carry out for MSMEs are digital training, aggregation of hospitality partner communication, PADI MSMEs, e-learning platforms, SOE house optimization, digitization and e-commerce, virtual exhibitions, up to social media optimization. “Pertamina has a UMK Academic Curriculum, one of the activities for MSMEs to advance in the classroom by leading curriculum development, go modern, go digital, go online and go global,” she says.

Pertamina is also collaborating to support Gernas BBI which was initiated by the Ministry of PDT Villages, Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs, North Maluku Provincial Government, Bank Indonesia and Top Bands.

“We are hosting talk shows and upskilling SMEs, social media activation, live competition postings, GBBI corner at Soetta Airport Terminal 3, as well as online exhibitions,” Fajriyah said. .

