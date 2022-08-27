Xi encourages expats to tell China’s stories





President Responds to Letter from Foreign Language Press Experts President Xi Jinping encouraged foreign experts from the Foreign Language Press to make new contributions to promote China’s exchanges and communications with other countries by allowing more foreigners to better understand China through their work. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark Thursday in a letter in response to foreign experts as the publishing house celebrates its 70th founding anniversary. The experts, coming from different countries and cultural backgrounds, shared their love of China and Chinese culture and made significant contributions to the country’s translation and publishing work that serves foreign readers, Xi said. Xi said translation is an important work to promote exchanges between human civilizations. In ancient times, Buddhist scriptures were translated into Chinese. In modern times, Western scholarly and cultural works have been translated into Chinese, and Marxist classics have been translated and disseminated in the country. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the classics of Chinese culture spread to Europe. All these activities have exerted a positive impact on the progress of human civilization, Xi said. As the Chinese people have taken a path of modernization with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC and created a new pattern of human progress, Xi said it is of great significance today for the world to better understand China in the new era and promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cultures through accurate and lively translation. Noting that these foreign experts have gained a deep understanding of China’s history, culture, national characteristics and development history after spending years working in China, Xi said he hoped that they would continue to make full use of their advantages and tell China’s stories well. with excellent translation work. Five foreign language press experts recently wrote a letter to Xi, in which they expressed their deep feelings about participating in the translation of books such as Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, and said that they were proud to be engaged in work that allows the world to better understand China. Aly Thabet, of Egyptian origin, has been in China for 14 years and is fluent in Mandarin. As an Arabic translation expert at Foreign Languages ​​Press, he is one of the experts who wrote the letter. Thabet said he was very happy to hear from the Chinese leader and immediately phoned his family members after hearing the news. “Knowing that President Xi attaches so much attention to translation work, I feel that I now have a greater responsibility to do my job,” he said. Since its establishment in 1952, the foreign language press has published more than 30,000 book titles in more than 40 languages, including the works of party and state leaders, important archives and documents, and books providing a social, political, economic and cultural insight into China, totaling over 400 million copies in print distributed worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202208/27/WS63095c37a310fd2b29e74855.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos