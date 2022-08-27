Speaking of the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi: High electivity is not necessarily driven by political parties

Kaltimtoday.co – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) again at the National Leaders Meeting (Rapimnas) of Bravo 5 Volunteers in Jakarta on Friday (26/8/2022).

In his speech, Jokowi stated that anyone with high eligibility would not necessarily be nominated by a political party (party).

“It’s not necessarily that those with strong eligibility are put forward by parties or coalitions of parties if they don’t want to,” he said. Jokowi.

This statement was made by Jokowi, because according to the constitution, a presidential candidate must be supported by a political party or a coalition.

“What does this mean? Ladies and gentlemen, don’t support the candidate now, for example, let’s support Pak Fachrul Razi for example. My question is which party? (Example) asking Mr. Luhut, what question did his party ask?” he explained.

Therefore, he asked all parties not to rush to support a number of high-profile figures in the 2024 presidential election.

“For that reason, again, don’t be in a hurry,” he said.

[TOS | SR]

Get daily selected updates and latest news from Kaltimtoday.co. Let’s join the Telegram group”Kaltimtoday.co News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kaltimtodaydotco, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.