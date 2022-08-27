Turkish pop star Glen arrested for prank on religious schools | Turkey





Turkish pop star Glen has been arrested for inciting hatred and hostility over a joke she made about Turkish religious schools. The 46-year-old singer-songwriter, whose full name is Glen olakolu, was taken from her home in Istanbul for questioning and formally arrested on Thursday evening. She was then taken to a prison to await trial. The arrest sparked outrage on social media. Government critics said the move was an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to shore up support from his religious and conservative base ahead of elections in 10 months. The charges were based on a joke Glen made at an April concert in Istanbul, where she joked that one of her musicians’ perversion stemmed from attending a religious school. A video of the singer’s comment began circulating on social media, with a hashtag calling for her arrest. Glen, who had previously become a target in conservative Islamic circles due to his revealing stage outfits and unfurling an LGBTQ flag at a concert, apologized for the offense caused by the joke, but said said his comments were seized upon by those wishing to deepen the polarization in the country. During questioning by judicial authorities, Glen dismissed charges that she incited hatred and enmity, and said she had unending respect for the values ​​and sensibilities of my country, reported the state agency Anadolu. His request for release pending trial was denied. Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, called on judges and prosecutors to release Glen. Do not betray the law and justice; free the artist now! he wrote on Twitter. Spokesman for the Erdoans Justice and Development party, known by its Turkish abbreviation AKP, however, appeared to defend the decision to arrest the singer, saying incitement is not an art form. Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of perversion and attempting to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity, AKP spokeswoman Mer Elik tweeted. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We will send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Erdoan and many members of his Islam-based ruling party graduated from religious schools, which were originally established to train imams. The number of religious schools in Turkey increased under Erdoan, who promised to raise a pious generation. Among those calling for Glens’ release was Turkish pop star Tarkan, best known internationally for his song Kiss Kiss. Our legal system, which turns a blind eye to corruption, thieves, those who break the law and slaughter nature, those who kill animals and those who use religion to polarize society through their sectarian ideas, arrested Glen d one shot,” Tarkan said in a statement posted to Twitter.

