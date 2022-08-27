Calm down on the political affairs, the important thing is that we settle the economic affairs





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo again reminded the public volunteer so as not to rush to determine the presidential candidate to support in the presidential election of 2024. Jokowi reminded his supporting organizations to calm down on political issues. He also mentioned that there are other issues that need to be considered together, namely the economic affairs of the state. “Relax brown (only) political affairs, the most important thing is that we solve our economic affairs together,” Jokowi was quoted as saying on his official Instagram account on Saturday (27/8/2022). Jokowi admitted that so far many parties have started whispering and asking him about the presidential candidates in 2024. But he again reminded not to be in a hurry and to make a hasty choice. Read also: While waiting for Jokowi to keep his promise to appoint a replacement for Lili Pintauli at the DPR… “A lot of people whisper to me, ‘Sir, Niki, do you support sinten, sir, do you support sinten?’ (Sir, who are you supporting, sir? Who are you supporting, sir?),” Jokowi said. “Sik (for a while), don’t rush, don’t rush. Don’t rush, do you? Don’t rush (Don’t rush, do you? Don’t rush not),” he continued. . For information, Jokowi’s expression of “don’t rush” to his supporters is not the first. Prior to this, Jokowi said “Ojo milk” to his volunteer, Sapulidi, in Gelora Tambaksari, Surabaya, East Java on Sunday (21/8/2022). Jokowi passed on the same to the volunteers of Pro Jokowi (Projo). Also read: Observer: Jokowi encourages his colleagues who have low eligibility He made this statement at the opening of the National Working Meeting (Rakernas) V Volunteer Projo at Economic Center in Ngargogondo Village, Borobudur District, Magelang Regency, Central Java, Saturday (21/5/2022). In his remarks, Jokowi asked his volunteers not to rush to decide the direction of support for the 2024 presidential election. “As for politics, because we are focused on solving the problem, so ojo sucks, don’t be in a hurry, although maybe the one we support is here (at the national work meeting),” said he explained. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

