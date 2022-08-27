US supports ‘democratic’ order in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD:

The United States said on Thursday it supports democratic principles in Pakistan after former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a vocal critic of Washington, was accused of terrorism.

“We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“The United States appreciates our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential to American interests,” he said.

He declined to weigh more specifically on the charges against the PTI leader, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote in April but hopes to stage a return to elections.

Imran staged rallies against his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and alleged a US-orchestrated plot against him, allegations repeatedly dismissed in Washington as baseless.

The former prime minister has been granted bail after being charged by an anti-terrorism court for comments against a female judge over the detention of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Read: Imran released on bail in terrorism case

Imran’s lawyer and political aide Babar Awan told Reuters bail had been granted until September 1, after which they would seek another extension. The former prime minister claimed after the hearing that he said nothing bad in last week’s speech.

Police filed charges against Imran Khan on Saturday for what they said was a threat when he spoke about the police torture of Gill, who faces sedition charges for incitement to mutiny in the army.

Political tensions in the country remain high as Imran rallies support for elections not due until October next year. The former prime minister, who has drawn large crowds at rallies across the country since his ousting in April, said his opponents were spooked by his popularity.

In his speech last week, Imran said he would ‘not spare’ the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who took his aide into custody, adding that he would sue in court. justice against them.

Khan’s supporters and former ministers of his government have threatened mass protests if he is arrested. A former minister said his supporters would “take control” of Islamabad.

Speaking after his bail was extended, Imran – surrounded by his aides and supporters – told reporters outside court that he had said nothing wrong. think of the mockery that has been made of it internationally,” he said. Agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2373312/us-backs-democratic-order-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos