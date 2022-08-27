Cold War 2.0: Focus on ASEAN – National Press Foundation





Foreign investors have put China on hold. Omens of a second Cold War between the United States, Russia and China have spooked investors, who are also unsettled by China’s recent domestic and international behavior and unsure what will become of it. Chinese economy after President Xi Jinping wins a third term, said Okun, who has worked in Singapore since 2003. Geopolitical risk is off the table right now and companies are considering things they never had to consider before, Okun said. Some countries have suspended new investments in China and some have started withdrawing even before COVID-19 and certainly since the zero-COVID policy created massive lockdowns. Manufacturing in China for the Chinese domestic market will continue for the time being. The hindsight is that you had all your eggs in the Chinese basket. Now you will stay in China to manufacture for China, but you will shoot in Vietnam or Thailand or Malaysia said Okun, who is also chairman of the Asia-Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce (APCAC). It foresees more dual sourcing, for example solar companies could use sanctioned Xinjiang polysilicon to manufacture solar panels for sale in China, while moving the polysilicon to another Chinese site that is not under US sanctions to manufacture solar panels. solar panels for export. But such dual sourcing may not satisfy EU customers who do not want Xinjiang inputs in their supply chains, regardless of where the goods are made, he said. Still, moving manufacturing from China to Southeast Asian countries will require huge infrastructure investments that simply won’t be affordable for some companies, he said. No Western companies have withdrawn from China like they have from Russia, but they are worried. Russia is committing all these war crimes in Ukraine. It’s untenable to be in Russia, either from a sanctions perspective or because your employees or customers don’t want you there, so you pull out and lose yourself. It doesn’t matter how much money you leave on the table, Okun said. For the first time, companies are starting to consider this possibility for China, he said. The United States (and journalists) should focus on VIP countries: Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, American Chambers of Commerce in Asia-Pacific feuded with the Biden administration and Congress. Beijing focuses on CIA countries, China, India and ASEAN. The United States should instead double down on its commitments to major VIP countries where U.S. economic, geopolitical and military interests coincide, Okun says. Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, because they are countries large enough to have both an export market and a domestic market. They have a demographic dividend that will pay off. They are not aging countries like China, like Japan And they are where you have the greatest competition, I would say, between the United States and China because you have a militarily important domain. Friendly relations with the nations of the Indo-Pacific economic framework (IPEF) will be critical, Okun said.

