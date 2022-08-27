Turkey explores multilateral path

As the world grapples with new geopolitical realities, Turkey is exploring a new path that seeks a win-win approach, instead of the Cold War zero-sum game that has defined international relations for decades.

The Cold War era saw the world divided into two main camps, democracy on one side, led by the United States, and communism on the other, led by the Soviet Union. Geopolitics was a zero-sum game, where a defeat by one side was automatically considered a victory by the other. This zero-sum mentality extended into the post-Cold War era of American unilateralism, perhaps best summed up by President George W. Bush when he said: You are either with us or against us. .

This statement was made in the post-September context. Dec. 11, 2001, the Global War on Terror, but the mindset behind it succinctly defined Washington’s approach to world affairs after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. As the only remaining superpower , the United States has not passed the baton of leadership to a new world order. defined by United Nations multilateralism, but instead used its unparalleled political, economic, and military might to cajole, sanction, and intimidate those who challenged the notion of American supremacy.

Yet the United States, while possessing unparalleled military power, has never truly reigned supreme on the world stage. The post-Cold War era was marked just as much by the inefficiencies of American power, with failed military interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq and, on a more limited scale, in Syria.

The gray area

During this period, Turkey has explored an independent posture, for example denying US troops the right of passage through Turkish territory to invade Iraq from the north in 2003, or challenging current sanctions carried out by the West against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Turkey’s foreign and domestic security independence represents a transition from the zero-sum black-and-white game of the Cold War era to a new geopolitical gray area. It has seen Turkey grow from a docile NATO ally operating in the shadows of the United States and Europe to an emerging regional power with enough confidence to go its own way, even when that journey puts it. at odds with its former Western partners.

Whether this will see the continuation of cordial relations with the West remains uncertain. Issues such as the ongoing territorial disputes between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus, the unilateral declaration of a maritime border with Libya or the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea have all put Turkey in a position of tension with its NATO. allies. Turkey has also shown a propensity for military adventurism, whether suppressing Kurdish independence on its own soil and in neighboring Iraq and Syria, taking sides in the ongoing Libyan civil war or supporting Azerbaijan. in its military struggles with Armenia. But Turkey’s status as a member of NATO has helped maintain peace with the West. Like any relationship that has developed over decades, any split between Turkey and the West would be complicated and delicate.

Flexible diplomacy

At the same time, Turkey has demonstrated an evident level of diplomatic maturity and flexibility in its complex relationship with Russia. In recent years, Turkey and Russia have clashed in battlefields ranging from Syria (where Turkey shot down a Russian plane and Russian bombs killed dozens of Turkish soldiers), to Libya, Armenia and Ukraine, where Turkey and Russia engage in various iterations of proxy dispute. Turkey today stands ready to provide military assistance to Ukraine, which is engaged in active combat with Russia, and to Azerbaijan, which has a tenuous ceasefire with ally Russia. Russia, Armenia, and Syria, where Turkey’s anti-Kurdish stance puts it at odds with Russia’s ally, the Syrian government. When viewed in this context, one could conclude that Turkey is on a collision course with Russia.

But it is far from being the case. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, recently concluded meetings that saw Turkey strengthen its economic and political ties with Russia, setting a target to boost trade by around $26 billion. per year to more than 100 billion dollars. Turkey is also working with Russia on possible membership of the BRICS economic forum and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Turkey’s growing role in Eurasian political and economic affairs represents the logical direction of the country’s geopolitical growth away from its historically constrained relationship with the West, and towards a new posture where Turkish national identity is expressed in a more assertive.

This does not preclude the possibility of significant differences of opinion between Turkey and its new geopolitical partners. But Ankara is exploring a new path where gray, rather than black and white, is the preferred operational reality. This flexibility has seen, for example, Turkey provide arms to Ukraine while avoiding direct criticism of Russia and, at the same time, carve out an important diplomatic role for itself, notably in a recent agreement allowing Ukraine to relaunch wheat exports. Although significant differences remain between Russia and Turkey, the two appear to be setting a course that seeks both to avoid direct military conflict and to expand economic and political ties, a flexible and multilateral approach that reflects a world in transition. .

Scott Ritter is a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a career spanning more than 20 years included periods of service in the former Soviet Union implementing control agreements. armaments, serving on the staff of US General Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later. as Chief UN Weapons Inspector in Iraq from 1991 to 1998. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.