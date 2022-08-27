Putin’s war is wreaking economic havoc and destabilizing governments





Chintamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, cattle raising and growing crops like maize, chillies and beans, is more than ready for the end of the season. Russia’s war against Ukraine. I hope by the grace of God, something will happen, he told Fortune.

Gama cannot afford to buy bread for his family, as prices have gone up 100%. He now pays three times as much for fertilizer and fish feed; labor and transportation costs also increased.

With each passing day, life becomes unbearable, he says, adding that his biggest fear is seeing his business fail and not being able to support his family.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began six months ago, has disrupted global trade and production. Until recently, Russia blocked wheat exports from Ukraine, leading to soaring food prices around the world. Meanwhile, Western countries have reduced their imports of Russian energy, causing fuel prices to rise.

And its emerging countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, already hard hit by the pandemic, are suffering the most. Economic upheavals have destabilized societies and shaken regimes and even helped to overthrow governments in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

With no end in sight for war, the worsening humanitarian crisis unfolding in developing countries has no easy solution. In many cases, due to a lack of safety nets, those most affected have to deal with the repercussions alone.

The first collapse: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has become a symbol of deep crisis.

Its problems began long before the invasion of Russia. Over the past two years, tax cuts and the pandemic, which have wiped out the country’s thriving tourism sector, have helped to drain the coffers of the Sri Lankan state. An ill-conceived ban on imported fertilizers last year decimated domestic crops and caused Sri Lanka to depend more on food imports than it could afford.

But the war in Ukraine has pushed Sri Lanka to the brink. The island nations’ dependence on imported oil, their large external debt burdens and low foreign exchange reserves have made them particularly vulnerable, Rajiv Biswas, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Fortune, told Fortune. the financial information company S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The large-scale crisis that followed crippled the economy and overthrew the government. In May, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for the first time, with food inflation climbing to almost 60% and non-food inflation to almost 31% that month.

The government announced a four-day working week to give citizens an extra day to grow food and reintroduced fuel rationing. But the measures were not enough. In June, Sri Lanka had only enough fuel to power essential services such as healthcare and public transport for two weeks. Businesses were paralyzed, schools could not function and the country lacked essential goods like medicine. Then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe admitted that our economy had completely collapsed.

Motorists queue along a street to buy gasoline at a gas station in Colombo on July 7, 2022.

AFP via Getty Images

Kularuban Kulsegram, agriculture specialist for the non-governmental organization Palmera, which helps rural people, says farmers have been unable to find fuel for their equipment, or travel to town to access government services, such as Health care. Now people are getting into debt again; many had to take out loans to rebuild their lives. Interest rates are now nearly 30% at banks, he told Fortune.

In July, weary Sri Lankans forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from power, shattering his family’s 20-year rule on the island and propelling Wickremesinghe to the presidency. The Rajapaksa regime quickly and completely lost popular support because all citizens faced hardship, Indiana University finance professor Sumudu Watugala told Fortune.

Sri Lankan anti-government protesters shout slogans against newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 20, 2022.

Tharaka BasnayakaNurPhoto/Getty Images

Road signs

Yet the Sri Lankan experience may not be an exception.

The same pattern is emerging across Asia and Africa. Bangladesh closes schools one day a week and cuts office hours to reduce energy consumption. The fuel crisis is hurting its clothing sector, which employs more than 4 million people and accounts for 10% of its GDP; Bangladesh is the world’s second largest clothing exporter after China.

Pakistan, which is currently going through a summer heat wave, is implementing power cuts of more than 12 hours because it lacks energy. Its problems date back to the pandemic, when prices for food and other necessities soared.

But it was post-war price spikes and double-digit inflation that made [an] Already bad situation worse for Pakistan, Shahrukh Wani, an economist at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, told Fortune. Pakistani lawmakers ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan from power in April. Khan, the former cricket star, has fallen out of favor with the country’s military establishment, but opposition parties have also taken advantage of inflation and economic hardship to rally the masses against him, Wani said.

Today, Pakistan, among other emerging economies, is competing with Europe for supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as Russia limits gas supplies to Europe and the bloc struggling to leave Russian energy. This means that Europe is outbidding nations in Asia and Africa to gobble up global LNG at inflated prices.

This has made the cost of LNG imports increasingly prohibitive, said Biswas, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

People rest on the roof of a guesthouse during a power outage in Jacobabad, Pakistan, May 27, 2022.

Asim Hafeez Bloomberg via Getty Images

Across Africa, protests are intensifying, from South Africa to Kenya to Guinea, as citizens see no respite from soaring fuel and food prices.

In landlocked Malawi, inflation rose by almost 10% last year due to the pandemic. But Malawians are growing increasingly frustrated with what they say is a corrupt government unable to solve the country’s economic problems.

Temwa Desi, who runs an agribusiness in Malawi, buys rice and honey from local farmers to resell across the country. Soaring fuel prices mean she can’t reach customers in some cities and has cut her income from $391 a month to just $117. We’re forced to close, she told Fortune, and with so many like her, it’s inevitable that there will be more unemployed in an economy already struggling to create job opportunities.

A man buys a sachet of cooking oil from a vendor at Arae 23 market in Lilongwe, Malawi on March 16, 2022.

Amos GumuliraAFP/Getty Images

More shocks to come

Emerging economies are now looking for outside help. But getting that support and reinvigorating hard-hit economies will be painful, if possible.

Many emerging markets, especially smaller ones, are at risk of a debt crisis, Gabriel Sterne, head of global emerging markets and strategic research at Oxford Economics, told Fortune.

Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $1.82 billion, down 99% from 2019, and the government owes more than $50 billion to foreign creditors. The central bank expects inflation, now at 61%, to hit 70% before finally falling.

Sri Lanka is pinning its hopes on an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend its line of credit, which is essential to put the economy on a more secure footing, wrote Gareth Leather, senior economist for Asia at the research firm Capital Economics. July. Still, any aid from the IMF will come with strings attached and will dampen the country’s economy even after the worst of the crisis is over, he said.

Sri Lanka must also negotiate debt relief with China, its biggest lender. But so far, China has seemed reluctant to accept a haircut on Sri Lankan debt. Such agreements with creditors are required by the IMF before it can give money to the government.

Huge crowds of protesters gather as Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 2, 2022.

Muhammed Semih UgurluAnadolu Agency/Getty Images

Recently, cash-strapped Pakistan reached an agreement with the IMF to resume lending. But he still needs more dollars, probably from China and the Middle East, Wani says. The new Pakistani government led by Arif Alvi is still facing an unstable situation. As Wani said, the very measures the government has taken to stabilize the economy are fueling political instability.

Ultimately, the shocks of the war on Ukraine will make it even more difficult for governments, and especially for smaller emerging markets. According to Sterne of Oxford Economics, we are likely to see a wave of sovereign crises larger than anything we have seen since the 1980s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/27/putin-war-russia-ukraine-economic-havoc-asia-africa-middle-east-sri-lanka-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos