Grant Shapps calls Boris Johnson’s ousting a mistake amid Tory sellers’ remorse





A cabinet minister has described Boris Johnson’s ousting from No 10 as a mistake, amid evidence that Tory supporters regret his departure. Grant Shapps said the prime ministers’ record on Ukraine and Covid vaccines outweighed the scandals that brought him down and wondered if his successor could match his achievements. The party made a mistake in forcing Boris out, says the transport secretary and Rishi Sunaks leadership campaign supporter. I completely agree that Boris is flawed. Were all defective in different ways. There was nothing about Boris’ flaws that you couldn’t know in advance. Mr Shapps pointed to the vaccination program which has saved thousands of lives, possibly millions around the world and broken the complete Brexit deadlock. He had that force of nature to get things done, he said The temperature. Boris was probably the only person with the strength of personality and creativity to do so. The comments come as polls suggest many Tory supporters who wanted Mr Johnson to go through the thick of the Partygate and Chris Pincher scandals now want him to stay in power. A Opinion A poll found that 63% favor the Prime Minister and only 22% favor Liz Truss, the likely winner of the Tory leadership race. This sellers’ remorse threatens to be a big headache for the next Prime Minister, especially if, as rumor has it, Mr Johnson turns up at the party conference in October and receives a hero’s welcome. Many Tories fear that neither Ms. Truss nor Mr. Sunak can hold together the Conservative 2019 election-winning coalition of Southern Heartland parties and Red Wall gains. The new leader will also arrive in the midst of the worst economic crisis in decades, having laid out no detailed plan to bring down living standards. Mr Shapps added: Boris was not always a detailed person. People think he didn’t read the memoirs, but sometimes he read them everywhere. But not always. A more direct response to things gone wrong would have been better. But you have to judge someone in the trick. Mr Shapps is among a group of Sunak supporters who are likely to be removed or demoted if, as expected, Ms Truss wins, including Dominic Raab, Steve Barclay, George Eustice and Mark Spencer. But he praised the likely winner, saying: I think she’s great. Shes been a very effective foreign minister. I worked a lot with her… She is very good.

