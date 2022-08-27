Government accuses PTI of trying to sabotage IMF deal





The ruling coalition on Friday criticized Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempt to jeopardize the IMF’s loan program just days before the board of global lenders is due to meet and approve the last tranche, with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. wondering if the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government would rather destroy the country if Imran Khan does not return to power.

Addressing a late-night press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Economy Bilal Kayani, he criticized the PTI for putting the national economy on the line at a time when the country was already reeling from flooding due to the ongoing rains. The country is overwhelmed by floods and you [KP government] are writing a letter regarding the IMF programme, he said, referring to a letter made public by KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra in which he said the provincial government would not adhere to an agreement previously ratified with the IMF.

In his letter to the Federal Finance Minister, Jhagra said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was withdrawing its commitment to achieve a financial surplus in the current fiscal year, a key IMF request due to various issues including budget allocation for the former tribal area; commitment to net monthly transfers of hydel profits; and monsoon flood costs.

Regretting that the actions of the KP government suggested he wished to destroy the country if PTI leader Imran Khan was not in power, Ismail said that even though Jhagra had assured him that the letter had been forwarded to the IMF , she was widely available on social media and no doubt would be. be considered by the Executive Board.

Noting that a day earlier, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had said that the Punjab and KP governments would force snap elections by refusing to cooperate with the federal government on the IMF deal, the minister said. stated that Jhagras’ letter endorsed these views. Can we please stop playing politics before the IMF Executive Board meeting, he stressed, reiterating the importance of a $1.2 billion tranche for a stable economy. Do you want the country to be default? he questioned, adding that Pakistan was not an isolated country and every Pakistani should work for its betterment.

Couldn’t you wait 10 days? he asked the KP government about the timing of the letter, adding that he would meet Jhagra personally on Monday to discuss the issues highlighted in the letter.

Joint statement

In a joint statement released by the ruling coalition, the constituent parties slammed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for using politics as a ploy to plunge Pakistan into a deluge of economic crisis. Pointing out that the Khans government had signed the initial agreement with the IMF which the incumbent leaders had to adhere to, they lamented that it not only violated the agreement and obtained the suspension of the program, but also laid mines land for the new government by providing grants that had brought the country to the brink of default.

Pointing out that the ruling coalition had been forced to take tough decisions to save Pakistan from default, she said the persistent four-month efforts had paid off with the value of the rupee and the economic situation beginning to s ‘to improve. As people continue to drown in the four years of economic disaster and the deluge of inflation caused by Khan, they said, the KP’s decision to write the letter just three days before the Board meeting of the IMF on August 29 suggested bad intentions.

Claiming that the letter had proved that a party benefiting from foreign aid was actively seeking the economic destruction of Pakistan, the statement promised that this conspiracy would be defeated and Pakistan’s economic sovereignty would be protected.

At present, the assistance and rehabilitation of those affected by the floods should be a national priority. We will not let the operation of saving the lives of flood-affected people and alleviating their hardship fall prey to politics, he added.

Earlier, Ismail said that Pakistan has fulfilled all the prior actions required by the IMF and will hopefully receive its next tranche after the board meeting. Rejecting reports that the government was considering selling the New Yorks Roosevelt Hotel, which is owned by Pakistan International Airlines, or the airline itself, to Qatar, he said there had been no discussion in this regard. .

The Gulf nation, he said, was mainly interested in long-term leases to run Pakistan’s airports, building port terminals, LNG plants and large-scale solar farms, adding that an investment in the stock market was also under consideration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/government-accuses-pti-of-attempting-to-sabotage-imf-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos