Fears mount that Russia will continue to limit gas flows

The outgoing prime minister has accused the Kremlin chief of blackmailing the West in hopes that soaring energy costs will reduce support for Ukraine.

Moscow began to choke off gas supplies to Europe in response to sanctions imposed on the regime following its invasion. Wholesale gas prices have hit near-record highs this week as fears grow that Russia will continue to limit gas flows — or even cut them off entirely — as winter approaches. It comes as families across the UK could face energy bills of £7,000 next year. Energy consultants Auxilione warned yesterday that the cap could double to £7,263 in April. The forecast is based on the current cost of buying energy in global markets and also suggests that bills could reach £5,405 in January. Leading experts warn that the era of “cheap” energy is over. And analysts attribute much of the price surge to Russian stocks. Fears that Europe will run out of gas this winter are driving the rises. Even before an upcoming three-day shutdown, Nord Stream 1 – a key fuel pipeline to Germany – was only 20% leaking. These reductions force suppliers to buy gas locally.

This means the market is higher and more volatile than under longer-term Gazprom contracts. Problems at French nuclear power plants have also pushed up the price of electricity. And a dry summer reduced power generation from Norwegian rivers, while low water levels on the Rhine made it more difficult to transport coal to Germany. Mr Johnson said: ‘I fear there is a global spike in energy costs due to Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.’ “Putin’s position, Putin’s ability to blackmail, to influence us and the rest of the world will diminish week by week, month by month, and we will get through this and in the end we will be in a much better position. “[At] the other side [we] will have more of our own energy to rely on, and eventually the bills will go down.” Consultancy Cornwall Insight expects the cap to hit “just” £5,387 in January and £6,616 from April. But Cornwall Insight and Auxilione expect bills to fall by £700-800 in July.

Boris Johnson blames Putin for soaring energy bills

Dr Craig Lowrey, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “The energy crisis shows no signs of easing. One of the main aims of the next Prime Minister and Ofgem must be to protect consumers and the economy at large from the impact of this increase. “Several avenues can be explored, including a review and extension of the current support package of at least £400 per household.” “However, all of these solutions are temporary and must be accompanied by a focus on a viable long-term solution.” Dr Lowrey said the objective of the price cap was undermined by the unprecedented increases in bills hitting households. He added: “Throughout the energy crisis, the government and Ofgem have remained committed to the cap and its ability to protect consumers from a volatile energy market.” “However, the cap was never meant to be a permanent solution.” “It was created for a different energy market than the one we face today and has failed to protect consumers from what will be incredible hardships this winter.”

In the 10 years before the current gas crisis, prices averaged around 50 pence per therm. Now it is closing in on £6, a 12x increase. Nathan Piper, of Investec bank, said: ‘What’s crazy is that we’re seeing record UK gas prices in the middle of summer, which just doesn’t normally happen.’ Data from the Intercontinental Exchange shows that gas for winter 2024 and 2025 is trading at nearly £4.20. Meanwhile, Mr Piper said the UK will increasingly rely on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is transported around the world by ships. This is more expensive than gas piped across continents and will mean prices will remain well above the historical average. He added: “For the UK in particular, we are going to be increasingly dependent on LNG imports to meet our gas demand. “As a result, we will have to get used to higher gas prices in the long term. We have to accept that we will have to endure much higher gas prices than we are used to. “And the era of cheap energy is over.”

Asked what could go wrong, Piper said LNG terminals could fail and Russia could cut off its remaining gas flows to the continent. He said: “What we rely on is that all LNG terminals are capable of producing gas.” “A lot of these terminals are running near capacity. And if you use anything at capacity, it could fail.” “The other thing is that the Russians could completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.” Gas prices soared earlier this week after Gazprom announced it would shut down the pipe for three days of maintenance next week. Mr Piper said: ‘The question is, will they turn it back on? In comparison, US manufacturers see higher prices, but still well below what Europe sees, making them more competitive. Even before its invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s state-backed monopoly Gazprom slowly began selling less natural gas to European buyers, depleting storage and reducing pipeline flows to a trickle. He used Europe’s dependence on its gas to slowly drive up the price.