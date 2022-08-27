In photos: Ahmedabad’s new Atal Bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it spectacular

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the pedestrian-only ‘Atal Bridge’ over the Sabarmati River in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the pedestrian bridge, built by the Municipality of Ahmedabad and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” a state government statement said. This iconic bridge, with its eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 meters long. and 14 meters wide in the middle and connects the flower garden at the western end of the riverside and the future arts and culture center at the eastern end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it spectacular while sharing the images on Twitter and tweeted, “Doesn’t Atal Bridge look spectacular!”

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj, address Khadi Utsav by the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad and lay the foundation stone for various development projects. PM Modi will visit Gujarat on August 27-28.

Show full picture Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad on August 27. (ANI)

On August 28, Prime Minister Modi will also address a program marking the commemoration of Suzuki’s 40 years in India, in Gandhinagar, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will address Khadi Utsav by the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. On August 28 around 10 a.m., he will inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj. Thereafter, around noon, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects in Bhuj.

The Prime Minister has constantly worked to popularize Khadi by publicizing its products and promoting its use among young people. Thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has increased fourfold, while in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has increased eightfold.

Show full picture A look at the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

During the event, an exhibition showing the evolution of Charkhas by presenting 22 Charkhas of different generations used since the 1920s, will also be organized.

In addition to this, there will also be a live production demonstration of Ponduru Khadi. In addition, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new office building of Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a pedestrian bridge in Sabarmati.

In Bhuj, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial, a one-of-a-kind initiative. This memorial was built on an area of ​​approximately 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the deaths of approximately 13,000 people who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake which had its epicenter in Bhuj. It bears the names of people who lost their lives in the earthquake.

Show full picture Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad during his visit to Gujarat. (ANI)

Moreover, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth approx. 4,400 crores in Bhuj including the Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar project. The total length of the canal is about 357 km. It would help provide irrigation facilities in Kachchh and drinking water in the 948 villages and 10 towns of the Katch district.

In addition to this, it will also inaugurate various other projects including Sarhad Dairy’s New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant; Regional Science Centre, Bhuj; Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center in Gandhidham; Veer Bal Smarak in Anjar; Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana etc.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs. 1,500 crores as well, including the Bhuj-Bhimasar road.

In Gandhinagar, Modi will address a program marking the commemoration of Suzuki’s 40 years in India, to be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. During the event, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for two key Suzuki Group projects in India, the Suzuki Motor Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat and the upcoming Maruti vehicle manufacturing plant. Suzukis in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

(With ANI inputs)

