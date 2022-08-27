Doubling of Russian oil imports to Turkey: a boon for Moscow | Atalayar





The Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24, is a catalyst for many issues and highlights the limits of European energy dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. In this context, the European Union has voted a series of sanctions packages aimed at condemning Russian actions in Ukraine. Among them, Brussels has imposed an embargo on Russian oil, which leads the EU to diversify its energy supplies. However, some countries, such as Turkey – a non-EU country whose favorable relations with Moscow have been known for a long time – announced on Monday August 22 a doubling of its imports of Russian oilaccording to data from Refinitv Eikon. PHOTO/ARCHVO – Oil processing facilities at Vankorskoye oil field, owned by Rosneft, north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia Indeed, there appears to be an increase in imports of Russian oil by Turkey, taking the trade from 98,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year to 200,000 barrels per day this year. This increase in imports was made possible by the largest oil refining company Tupras, which absorbed a share of Russian oil reserves located in the Ural region. Moreover, the numerous Turkish refiners also imported light oil from Siberia. While in recent years Turkey had embarked on a strategy of energy diversification by importing oil from Norway via the Norwegian Joahan Sverdrup oil field or via the Iraqi field of Kirkuk, this year Russian oil prices were so exceptionally low that Turkey reduced its purchases in these regions in order to strengthen its trade with Moscow. This is reflected, among other things, in the meeting earlier this month of the two Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Vladimir Putin, which reiterated their desire to strengthen their commercial cooperation In the coming months. REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL – Turkish oil refiner Tupras aims to increase its capacity utilization to 100%, from around 70% currently, after a $3 billion upgrade at its Izmit refinery According to Refinitiv Eikon’s forecast, Turkey’s STAR refinery is expected to buy around 90,000 barrels of oil from Russia between January and August 2022, up from 48,000 barrels in the same period last year and refineries operated by Tupras will buy around 111,000 shelves of oil to Russia. between January and August 2022 compared to 45,000 in the same period last year. Thus, it appears that “the choice of Turkish refiners was obvious because they have no limits on the purchase of Russian oil” according to the words of a trader in the Mediterranean oil market collected by the British press agency Reuters. Qualified as a “special military operation”, the Russian offensive in Ukraine has thus reconfigured the world oil market, with a European Union concerned with enforcing the values ​​of protection of the human rights that it intends to defend and a Turkey , in the foreground gates of Europe, which did not insist on sanctioning Russia for its actions in Ukraine and which is accelerating its energy exchanges with Moscow, while claiming to remain independent of Russian energy supplies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atalayar.com/en/content/doubling-russian-oil-imports-turkey-boon-moscow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos