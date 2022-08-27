Turkey rejects US warning on Russia deals

In this photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting, in Tehran, Iran, July 19. [AP]

The United States this week warned Turkey’s largest business group of possible sanctions risks if their companies do business with Russian entities and individuals targeted by Washington over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

US Assistant Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo sent the letter to the trade association TUSIAD, which has some 45,000 members.

On Friday, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati called any concerns arising from it meaningless.

NATO member Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Moscow and has stepped up trade and tourism with Russia even as it opposes the invasion.

Some Turkish companies have bought or sought to buy Russian assets from Western partners who pulled out due to the sanctions, while others retain significant assets in the country.

Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev said in April it was in active talks to sell its minority stake in its Russian joint venture AB InBev Efes to its Turkish partner Anadolu Efes.

Turkish home appliance giant Koc Holdings Arcelik has signed a stock purchase agreement with US-based Whirlpool for all shares of the latter Russian units Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool RUS LLC for $233 million.

Turkeys Flo Shoes announced in May that it was in talks to buy more than 100 stores owned by fitness brand Reebok in Russia.

Glass and glass products producer Sisecam has four Russian subsidiaries with 31.88 billion rubles ($530.4 million) in assets.

And there are several other transactions and participations. [Reuters]