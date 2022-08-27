Turkey, Finland and Sweden discuss security issues and hold more meetings





Turkish, Finnish and Swedish officials agreed on Friday to continue meeting in the coming months to discuss security issues that Turkey has raised as a precondition for the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. NATO. Officials from the three countries held their first such meeting on Friday in the southern Finnish city of Vantaa. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the meeting was aimed at establishing contacts and setting cooperation goals which the countries agreed on by signing a memorandum of understanding at the EU summit. NATO in Madrid in June. The participants discussed concrete steps to implement the trilateral memorandum and agreed that the mechanism would continue to meet at expert level during the autumn, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Of the reunion. The two Nordic countries sought NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but faced opposition from Turkey, which accused them of imposing arms embargoes in Ankara and to support groups that they consider to be terrorists. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ office said the parties agreed to step up cooperation and fight terrorism. Finland and Sweden will show full solidarity and cooperation with Turkey in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism… (and) they reiterated their commitment not to provide support to such organizations, he said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has asked Sweden and Finland to extradite suspects wanted by Turkey on terrorism-related charges, while the Nordic countries have said they have not agreed specific extraditions. Finland’s foreign ministry had been tight-lipped about Friday’s meeting, declining to give its location or time, but later said it took place in the town of Vantaa, near the capital Helsinki. Read more: Turkey dismisses concerns over US sanctions warning

