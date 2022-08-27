Narendra Modi tops list of popular world leaders; Outperforms Biden, Trudeau and others: Poll





Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again topped the list of the world’s most popular leaders with an approval rating of 75%, according to the Morning Consult survey, which is a global business intelligence firm that defines the platform to provide real-time survey data. on elections and elected officials around the world. Earlier in January 2022 and November 2021, Narendra Modi topped the list of popular world leaders, and he continues to maintain his position among them, according to the representative sample of the Indian population chosen. PM Modi leads the way At least 75% of Indians polled by the Morning Consult approved of PM Modi and his governance. The survey which was conducted between August 17 and 23 revealed that many Indians credit the Prime Minister with steering the government in the right direction. His approval ratings particularly peaked during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, where despite criticism, many consider the Modi-led government to have been able to respond vigorously and shift the curve. This particular trend was observable as Modi’s approval rating fell from 83% in April 2020 to 65% at the start of the second wave. However, this accelerated quite quickly and he was able to rebuild people’s trust in his leadership abilities, which later saw the approval rating increase to 72%. Live Mint reported that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador followed closely behind with 63% supporting the president’s regime. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came third with 54% of the audience. People’s Opinion on Global Leadership The list included 22 world leaders and tracked elected leaders’ approval ratings and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United States. This particular survey is based on one-week average data collected from virtual interviews of nationally representative literate adults in a given country. The size of the sample population could vary from about 45,000 in the United States to 5,000 in several other countries. According to the report of News18, approval ratings acted as an indicator of how the public perceived its leaders during and after the election. This was visible with regard to South Korean leader Yoon Seok-youl, who won the election on populist votes but failed to win popular approval after the election and achieved the highest approval rating. down 21%. The same was true for US President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have been significantly affected by his stance on the raging war on Ukraine. As a result, Biden took fifth place with a rating of 41%, followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 39 and 38% respectively. Also read: Amit Shah opens 3-day conference on 20 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life

