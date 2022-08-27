President Jokowi in Bandung, Police will not carry out road closures or engineering





West Java Tribune reporter Nazmi Abdurahman reports TRIBUNJABAR.ID, BANDUNG – The Bandung Polrestabes Satlantas assured that they will not apply any engineering or road closures during President Joko Widodo’s visit to Bandung on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Chief of Operations Section (KBO) Satlantas Polrestabes Bandung, AKP Deden Juandi, said his party would only regulate the flow so that there is no overcrowding at the place of activities when President Jokowi visits in Bandung tomorrow. “So while there is no engineering and the transfer must be. Only coming back from Sport Jabar to Sambara restaurant on the right, I originally wanted to go through Gedung Sate, but because there was still an event there, so I went to Aryajipang, it really wasn’t a problem. Transfer and engineering are considered non-existent, because that’s the way,” said Deden, contacted , Saturday (27/8/2022). On the program for tomorrow’s visit, the number one person in Indonesia is expected to visit Cicahem Market, Sport Jabar Arcamanik and have lunch at Sambara Restaurant. In all three locations, Deden said, roads will still be open to the public. “Overtaking is still allowed, only when the president’s entourage passes or enters the location, there is a stop. Traffic is operating as usual,” he said. The police prepare hundreds of people During his visit, the number one person in Indonesia will visit the Cicaheum market in the city of Bandung. After that, Jokowi will attend the Indonesian People’s Deliberation (Musra) event at the Arcamanik Youth Sports Center building and then have lunch on Trunojoyo Street. West Java police public relations chief Kombes Pol Ibrahim Tompo said his party had prepared hundreds of people to ensure the president’s arrival. “Standards as usual, because we are in the third ring position, yes, only by securing the path and the location,” said Ibrahim Tompo, contacted on Saturday (27/8/2022). As for those involved in security later, he said, these were elements of intelligence, criminal investigations, drugs, Brimob and Jibom. Read also: Hundreds of police prepared, secure President Jokowi’s visit to Bandung, here is the full agenda

