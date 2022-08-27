Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today; to address Khadi Utsav and inaugurate various development projects





PM Narendra Modi (file image) Photo: ANI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on August 27-28. During his two visits to his home state, Prime Minister Modi will pass 300 meters on foot over the bridge (FOB) connecting east and west sides of Sabarmati Riverfront, also known as “Atal Bridge”. He will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects during his visit to Gujarat. On August 28, the Prime Minister will also speak at an event in Gandhinagar marking the commemoration of Suzuki’s 40 years in India. According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverside in Ahmedabad around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and around 10:00 a.m. Sunday he will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and also lay the foundation stone for various projects in the piece. The statement reads, “The Prime Minister has consistently worked to popularize Khadi, publicize Khadi products and promote the use of Khadi among young people. Thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has increased fourfold, while in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has increased eightfold.” Read also : Ahmedabad: PM Modi will launch the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront walk over the bridge tomorrow; pictures here. Khadi Utsav is a one-of-a-kind event to be held from Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is organized to pay tribute to the khadi and its importance during the struggle for freedom. During the event, 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time and place, ANI reported. The event will also include an exhibition showcasing the evolution of Charkhas by showcasing 22 Charkhas of different generations that have been in use since the 1920s. According to the official statement, during the event, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new building of Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board offices and a pedestrian bridge at Sabarmati. The pedestrian bridge will provide connectivity to the multi-level car park and several other public developments in the West Bank and Eastern Squares between Flower Park and Event Ground in the West Bank to the proposed art/cultural/exhibition center on the West Bank.

