What is Trump planning to do with all those secret papers?





Regarding former President Donald Trump’s removal of classified documents from his property in Florida, here are a few things that come to mind. First of all, how did he get those boxes of documents through the Secret Service when he left the White House? Were they marked as personal (DoJ provides judge with redacted affidavit of Trump from FBI research of Mar-a-Lago, Aug. 25)? I’m sure he wasn’t going to use documents marked as Top Secret or even higher security designations as the basis for his memoirs. So why did he want those files? One possibility, though it may seem bizarre at first glance when you think about it, may hold the answer. With his open bromance with Vladimir Putin and his affinity for praising dictators and despots like Xi Jinping of China, Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, among others, Mr. Trump had may be scheduled to hold an open auction for the documents. Selling American secrets to the highest bidder. I’m sure any of those mentioned would pay millions just for a page as a sampler to undermine our country. Imagine what Mr. Putin would pay for a complete dossier of CIA agents. It could be in the billions of dollars. Xi would almost bankrupt China to discover our defense secrets, just like Kim Jong-un. The Saudis could potentially outbid everyone else for the full package and provide Mr. Trump with a safe haven away from US prosecution. The moans about the raid and the occupation of his estate are only meant to divert our attention from the former president’s real intent. Wacky? Maybe or maybe not. Bill Kennedy, Taneytown Add your voice: Respond to this article or other Sun content by submit your own letter.

