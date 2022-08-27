Turkish pop star’s prank arrest sparks criticism





ANKARA:

Opponents and even some supporters of the Turkish government reacted to the arrest of pop star Gulsen for a joke about religious schools with a condemnation. The singer was imprisoned on Thursday, pending trial. She has been charged with inciting hatred after a quip she made on stage in April was aired by a conservative, pro-government outlet. The arrest sparked an outpouring of support for the singer, with many saying she was targeted for her “liberal views”. Another Turkish pop star, Tarkan, also threw his support behind the detained artist on Friday, saying in a tweet: “Our justice system – which turns a blind eye to corruption, thieves, those who break the law and slaughter nature , those who kill animals and those who use religion to polarize society through their sectarian ideas – stopped Gulsen in one fell swoop.” What was the joke that led to Gulsen’s arrest? The incident stems from a quip the 46-year-old singer made at a concert in Istanbul about a musician in her band who she said had attended a religious school, joking that it was the source of his “perversion”. “He studied with an Imam Hatip [school] previously. That’s where her perversion comes from,” she said lightheartedly in a video posted on the Sabah newspaper’s website. -cutting dresses and waving an LGBT flag.” The video angered several ministers from the conservative ruling AK party, which has Islamist roots. Many party members, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, studied at Imam Hatip schools. “Inciting one part of society towards another by using reluctant, hateful and discriminatory language under the guise of being an artist is the greatest disrespect to art,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter. How have critics reacted? Government critics said the arrest was a cynical ploy to bolster support for conservative and religious sections of the electorate with polls expected ten months from now. The leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has called for Gulsen’s release. Even some pro-government columnists criticized the move, with Mehmet Barlas writing in Sabah: “Are we going to jail pending trial anyone who talks nonsense? Let society inflict its punishment. Several figures critical of the Turkish government have also ended up in prison in recent years, including philanthropist Osman Kavala and pro-Kurdish progressive political leader Selahattin Demirtas. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

