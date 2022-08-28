Politics
Six months of capital outflows: Is Xi Jinping fighting a losing battle to save the market
The Chinese capital market has seen capital outflows for six consecutive months. Bloomberg said investor confidence in China’s financial market appears to be waning, the market rebound is unsustainable, Beijing’s pledged multiple support actions have failed to yield concrete results, and risks on the Chinese market can no longer be quantified.
For fund managers, that means dealing with the prospect of more equity losses, bond exits, credit defaults and a weaker currency. The lackluster market reaction to China’s fiscal stimulus and rate cuts reflects a trend that has intensified in recent months as Xi’s government has become increasingly unable to bolster investor confidence.
Some experts believe that Xi Jinping is fighting a losing battle in seeking to achieve strong growth while clinging to the “Zero Covid” policy.
China’s stimulus and rate cuts have so far failed
The MSCI China index has fallen nearly 12% so far this quarter, compared to an 8% rise in the global stock index. That puts the MSCI China index on track for its worst quarterly performance since 2000.
To address investor concerns, since March 16, Chinese officials have made at least 25 pledges to support the economy, markets or businesses, but only achieved a stock market rally of more than 2%.
In order to stimulate the economy and deal with the real estate crisis, the central bank of China reduce the benchmark lending rate for households and businesses again on Monday, August 22, and authorities plan to provide more liquidity to developers.
The stock market’s reaction to China’s policy measures has been mostly negative.
Stocks were volatile on Monday and the offshore yuan remained weaker at near two-year lows. On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.86%, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closed down more than 1.2%.
Economists are also generally negative about the policies the CCP has deployed so far. According to CNBC reports, PineBridge Investments portfolio manager Mary Nicola said“…policymakers are going to have to act a little more reactively, more decisively…to alleviate some of this pressure on growth.”
Atilla Widnell, Director and Managing Director of Navigate Commodities, said in a report Monday, “The government is rolling out more fiscal stimulus and it’s not getting to the right places…People are still not on the streets consuming steel-intensive goods.”
Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist of ACY Securities said“Covid-19 has masked a much more fundamental and permanent change in the nature of the Chinese economy. faster and much easier of the past is coming to an end.
Capital markets register capital outflows for 6 consecutive months
Bloomberg said Sentiment towards China’s frayed financial markets appears to be on its last legs with rebounds not lasting, entries not sticking and wishes for more action from Beijing continuing to fall flat.
According to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), China has lost up to $17.5 billion in foreign capital in March, including $11.2 billion in bonds. The IIF considers this flight of capital from foreign investors to be “unprecedented”.
Data from the IIF also showed that in July there was an outflow of $3.5 billion of foreign capital from the Chinese stock market, while the benchmark CSI 300 index fell 7%.
Bloomberg said this pessimism among investors reflects broader concerns about the strength of China’s economy. The risk has become so unquantifiable that companies like Boston-based Zevin Asset Management, ZAM, are leaving.
ZAM recently sold all of its holdings in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Company president Sonia Kowal said she would only consider re-entering the Chinese market in the future when it is on a more sustainable path.
Expert: Zero-Covid policy and maintaining Xi’s rescue policy will fail
Despite several rounds of bailout policies from China, global investors still have plenty of reason to remain cautious.
Despite the CCP’s policy of cutting interest rates, the problem is that companies or households are reluctant to borrow from banks, mainly due to concerns over uncertainty about China’s epidemic restrictions and the issue of whether future outbreaks will cause repeat lockdowns.
