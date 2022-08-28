Boris Johnson faces calls to put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky back on top of resignation honors





DOWNING Street is under increasing pressure to present the Ukrainian President with a gong acknowledging his war efforts. British supporters of Volodymyr Zelensky are asking Boris Johnson to designate the hero with a gong for foreign dignitaries. 1 President Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv this week on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Credit: Getty President Zelensky could be given an honorary knighthood by the outgoing Prime Minister in his list. Boris had a plaque bearing his name unveiled on the Alley of Courage in the capital Kyiv this week. President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support throughout the first six months of the brutal war with Russia. MPs and senior military brass have said they would like Britain to return a gong to Ukraine. Tory MP Alicia Kearns said: I wholeheartedly support President Zelenskyy being awarded a gong for his bravery and leadership which has undoubtedly led to keeping British citizens safe. He led from the front, was an inspiration to his own people and watched the Russian invasion. An award for President Zelenskyy would not just be a personal gong, but would show Britain’s continued solidarity with the people of Ukraine, just as parts of the world are growing weary of the conflict. And Colonel Richard Kemp, a decorated war veteran, added: President Zelensky’s leadership was instrumental in the strong Ukrainian resistance against Russia and Vladimir Putin and also led the line protecting European liberty and liberty. He deserves the UK’s highest honour, and it would only be fitting for Boris Johnson, his great friend, to nominate him for an award. Last week we reported that Boris Johnson could hand Red Wall poster boy Ben Houchen a peerage before he leaves No 10. The outgoing Prime Minister plans to make the mayor of Tees Valley a lord as he is seen as an upgrade success story. He has championed billions of pounds of investment in the North East, advocating for his region, in Whitehall. Last month it was suggested the PM wanted to hand over Cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams as well as the gongs of former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. He also said he was considering becoming a knight for his communications chief Guto Harri.

