Singer Gulsan arrested – Grill instead of lightning: Turkish singer arrested for comedy





Gulsen is one of the most popular Turkish pop stars. The 46-year-old woman is known for her songs, but also for her stage outfits, which are often very tight. He is very successful and earns millions every year. Coulson was arrested Thursday. Charge: incitement to violence and endangering public safety. “She did not commit or call for any act of violence,” said Thomas Seibert, a Turkey-based freelance journalist. A religious comedy with consequences Four months ago, Coulson joked onstage during a gig with his band. He said of a musician: “He goes to a religious high school. That’s why he’s so perverted today. Purana: Gulsan is one of Turkey’s biggest stars and fills big venues. Keystone/AP Depot Photos/Aydin Turkey Now politics have intervened and it has been decided that Gulson should go to jail. The fact that Turkish President Erdogan’s party, the AKP, reacted with such outrage might have something to do with Erdogan’s past. These religious high schools, called Imam Hatif schools, are a favorite project of the Erdogan government. Erdogan went to such a school. Maybe that’s why he was offended,” Seibert says. The Erdogan government has been pushing these schools for years. These schools now have about 700,000 students. Reactions on social networks

Coulson’s arrest sparked several reactions on social media. “Social media is really exploding,” says Can Klahcigil, editor-in-chief of SRF. “The critical side of the government is particularly strong. People close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government are also speaking out – but I noticed them very little. For example, documentary filmmaker mit Kivanc tweeted, “Gulson was arrested because his behavior was like saying, ‘I’m not scared, I don’t care’.” He continues, “Even if Coulson had not mentioned those in these religious schools, they would have been arrested and prosecuted.” Lawyer Sera Kadik also reacted. He is a member of the Workers’ Party of Turkey. He wrote in an Instagram post: “This is an illegal decision.” According to Klahcigil, the voices in favor of Kulson’s arrest are clearly in the minority. “I found understanding tweets – mostly from anonymous accounts. Many of them wrote that the government had done the right thing. According to freelance journalist Seibert, this is more than a pop singer’s joke about religious schools. So why did the Turkish government suppress the Gulsen case? “Erdogan wants to further cement the country’s division into secular and Islamist parts. He must rally his own supporters before the election. Elections in Turkey

Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in a few months. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already announced his intention to run again. He has been in power for almost 20 years. It is not yet known when the elections will take place. The last elections are expected to take place by June 2023. It is likely to happen sooner. In recent years, Erdogan has been able to count on his voters because of his economic success. Today, the Turkish economy is sluggish. “So Erdogan needs a title that can bind people to him.” Gülsen. Purana: Erdogan wants to send a signal to his potential voters that he is taking action against the Western way of life. When he took office 20 years ago, he brought to power a staunch Islamist faction. Keystone/Salem Watch Gulson’s arrest led to criticism from the government. However, the government has managed to consolidate its position in the polls in recent months. Even if the economy continues to collapse,” says Seibert. “Erdogan is trying to appeal to conservatives.” There is no uniform size Video of Coulson’s prank became an issue four months later. “The explanations for such cases are always the same,” says Seibert. All whistleblowers should inform the government. Or authorities use public complaints. Public servants are increasingly willing to respond to complaints from their own constituents. The judiciary is officially said to be independent and to hear hate speech cases. However, those who are more on the side of the government can take all sorts of things without judicial intervention. Imprisonment up to three years Gulsan is currently in a women’s prison in Istanbul. There, she awaits the date of her trial. He has one week to appeal the arrest warrant. “As I see it, this complaint has little chance of succeeding. If public pressure continues to mount, he is likely to leave. Otherwise, singer Coulson faces a process that could see her serving up to three years in prison.

