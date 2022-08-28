PM Modi claps for Khadi as symbol of fashion, calls it eco-friendly and sustainable clothing





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of Khadi on Saturday, recalling his role as a symbol of the country’s self-respect by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement.

He said Khadi is a perfect example of eco-friendly and sustainable clothing that leaves the least carbon footprint. The Prime Minister attended the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

In a one-of-a-kind event organized as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi Utsav is held to pay tribute to khadi and its significance during the freedom struggle. The Prime Minister has also tried his hand at charkha. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi said, “We have seen that Khadi has become the force of the freedom movement and has broken the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become a source of inspiration for India to develop and become self-sufficient. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters made history by spinning yarn on Charkha. Spinning Charkha took me back to my childhood.

He added that Khadi is an example of sustainable clothing. Khadi is an example of eco-friendly clothing. Khadi has the least carbon footprint. There are many countries with high temperature, Khadi is also very important from the point of view of health. Therefore, Khadi can play a huge role globally.

He said on August 15 since the rampant of Red Fort, he talked about five resolutions.

In this holy place, on the shores of Sabarmati, I want to repeat the Pancha-Pranas. First – make India developed; second – abandonment of the mentality of slavery; third – pride in our heritage; fourth- unit of the nation; and fifth – civil duty, Prime Minister Modi said.

Referring to India’s freedom struggle, he said, Khadi was made the symbol of the country’s self-respect by Gandhiji during the freedom movement, after independence there was a inferiority complex about Khadi. For this reason, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi were completely united. This state of Khadi was very painful especially for Gujarat, the prime minister said.

The prime minister said his government was working to restore Khadi’s pride.

We’ve added Khadi for Transformation’s Pledge to Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion. We have started spreading the success stories of Gujarats across the country. Khadi issues across the country have been resolved. We encouraged compatriots to buy Khadi products, he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of women, Prime Minister Modi said that the power of women is the driving factor behind the growing strength of Indias Khadi industry. The entrepreneurial spirit is rooted in our sisters and daughters. Proof of this is also the expansion of Sakhi Mandals in Gujarat, he said.

Over the past few decades, the Indian toy industry has been destroyed due to competition from the foreign toy industry. Thanks to the efforts of the government, the situation is changing. There is now a decline in toys imported from overseas, Prime Minister Modi added.

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad.

He said that Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of the Sabarmati River, but is also unprecedented in terms of design and innovation. The famous kite festival of Gujarat has also been considered in its design. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/news/pm-modi-bats-khadi-fashion-symbol-calls-eco-friendly-sustainable-clothing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos