Imran Khan to Host International Telethon to Raise Funds for Flood Victims – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan to host international telethon to raise funds for flood victims

August 27, 2022 5:05 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday announced an international telethon to raise funds for people affected by floods on Monday.

In his final Tweet on Saturday, he said he would be hosting an international telethon to raise money for Monday night’s flood.

The former prime minister said Imran Tigers would be activated to volunteer for the relief works.

Imran Khan went on to say that a committee under Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify and coordinate the allocation of funds according to need.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2022

“Let me make it clear that our movement for Haqeeqi Azadi will continue alongside our flood relief work,” he added.

Floods wreak havoc

It is relevant to mention here that heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving over 1,000 people dead and around millions homeless.

Hundreds of thousands of people whose homes were swept away are now living in tents, miles from their flooded villages and towns, after being rescued by soldiers, local rescue workers and volunteers. In addition, nearly 710,000 head of cattle are lost and thousands of kilometers of roads and bridges destroyed. Floods cause earthquake-like destruction.

The Pakistani government has declared the devastating floods a “national emergency” as monsoon rains continue to batter the South Asian nation. More than 100 districts in four provinces have been affected by the floods, with Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, cut off from the rest of the country as many highways and bridges were washed away by the deluge. More than half of the victims are from Balochistan and the southern province of Sindh, where 234 and 306 people died respectively amid record rains that affected half a million homes across the country.

In Sindh province alone, floods have killed more than 300 people. Along the narrow streets, people are using the patch of dry land still available to pitch tents, as more rain is expected.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where nearly 200 people were killed, rescue efforts were in full swing, especially in the worst affected areas of Swat and Dir. According to NDMA forecasts, parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could face “very high to exceptionally high flood levels” in the coming days. Balochistan also faces the threat of further flash floods.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said 33 million people had been affected by the floods, about 15% of the population. The country appealed for more international aid and Mr. Sharif held a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Islamabad. He said flood losses this season were comparable to those from the 2010-11 floods.

The federal government will provide a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy loss of life and infrastructure as a result of the massive destruction caused by the flash floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced.

Addressing reporters accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Ministers including Bilawal Bhutto and Syed Khurshid Shah here at Sukkur Barrage, the Prime Minister said the situation demanded going beyond politics and to help the victims of the floods to overcome their miseries.

Prime Minister Sharif, who earlier took an aerial view of the flooded areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah, expressed grave concern over the loss of life and infrastructure caused by the floods.

The prime minister said the federal government grant would help the government of Sindh carry out relief and rehabilitation activities. He said the coalition government would make collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims, adding that he would spare no effort to help those who suffered unprecedented losses as a result of the floods.

