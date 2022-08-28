Politics
Liz Truss ‘considers 5% VAT cut’ as Boris promises UK will emerge ‘stronger’ from…
August 27, 2022, 11:04 p.m. | Updated: August 27, 2022, 11:20 PM
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss is considering a 5% VAT cut to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Ms Truss, who is currently favored to win the Tory leadership race, has discussed the option with her top advisers, the Telegraph reports.
The across-the-board tax cut would be the biggest cut ever, according to the newspaper, and could save the average household more than £1,300 a year.
Such a tax cut could also be a lifeline for businesses struggling to make ends meet.
The document says this could be accompanied by more targeted measures to help low-income families struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, struck an optimistic tone, promising the UK will emerge from the crisis “stronger and more prosperous”.
In a piece for Mail+, Mr Johnson said the world was starting to address supply chain pressures triggered by Covid aftershocks late last year, but “what no one negotiated “, it was Russian President Vladimir Putin deciding to invade Ukraine. .
He said the “vicious and irrational” move “scared off energy markets” and ended up costing domestic consumers dearly.
Mr Johnson said ‘we must and will help people through the crisis’, with ‘massive sums of taxpayers’ money’ already committed to the cause.
He added that whoever succeeds him in the top job, the government will announce “another huge package of financial support”.
Referring to a grim economic briefing he said he received as Covid swept the world in 2020, Mr Johnson claimed the UK had already ‘proved the pessimists wrong’.
“They told me unemployment in the UK would be over 14%,” he said.
“They said millions would be thrown into the economic scrapyard – with all the resulting costs to the Exchequer.
“They were wrong. After becoming the first country in the world to approve an effective vaccine, we staged Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, the fastest Covid exit.
“As a result, we had the fastest growth in the G7 last year and instead of mass unemployment, we have around 640,000 more people in wage employment than before the pandemic started. “
Mr Johnson said the UK had the ‘fundamental economic strength’ to weather the cost of living crisis, even if the Russian leader ‘wants us to give in’.
“In this brutal showdown, the Ukrainian people can and will win. And so will Britain,” he said.
He added, “We have laid the foundation for long-term gains in prosperity and productivity.
“We know we will bounce back from the energy cost crisis as we rapidly develop our own supplies in the UK.
“That’s why we will succeed and why we can’t back down now.”
Mr Johnson stressed that it was time for the West to “double down” on its support for Ukraine, and not “wave”.
“We have made long-term decisions – including on home energy supply – to ensure that our rebound can and should be remarkable and that our future will be golden,” he said.
It comes after Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggested that people earning around 45,000 a year could be among those struggling to cope with the soaring cost of living as the energy price cap is at new statement.
“What worries me is that there are those who don’t get benefits,” Mr Zahawi told The Telegraph on Friday night.
“If you’re a senior nurse or teacher with 45,000 a year, your energy bills are going up 80% and will probably go up even more in the new year – it’s really tough.
“If you’re a retiree, it’s really difficult.
“So universal credit is a really effective targeting tool, but I’m looking at what else we can do to make sure we’re helping those who really need help.
“We are looking at all options.”
Regulator Ofgem warned the government on Friday that it must act urgently to ‘match the scale of the crisis we have before us’ as Britain faced news that the annual household bill average would go from 1,971 to 3,549.
