Jokowi’s message at the NAP National Working Meeting hints at a number of challenges





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo expect National Mandate Party (PAN) can maintain democracy before the 2024 general elections. “Thanks to the Rakernas III, it is an impetus for the cadres and cadres of the PAN to help strengthen unity among the children of the nation,” President Jokowi said in a video at the end of the meeting. PAN national work at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Saturday (27/8/2022) night. Jokowi also hopes that by dealing with large electoral material and Election 2024 participate in the maintenance and strengthening of a democratic culture of quality, democracy of ideas and democracy of ideas. “Being the wind that shows and the blue sky that accuses of embracing diversity gives no room for sectarian policies that divide our nation and help maintain the integrity of the Unitary Republic of Indonesia,” President Jokowi said. . The President wished PAN a happy 24th anniversary which falls on August 23, 2022. “Let’s hope that the PAN will always prioritize change and fight for the interests of the people,” the president said. On this occasion, Jokowi declared that the PAN had officially joined the government camp. So you can participate in thinking about policies that will bring progress to Indonesia. “In addition, Indonesia’s economic growth is developing very well. In the second quarter of 2022, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.44%. Thus, this momentum must be maintained properly and its performance can be continuously improved,” he said. President Jokowi has also warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. However, suddenly a war conflict broke out. “We must be ready to face new challenges, ranging from the threat of a food crisis, an energy crisis, to a financial crisis,” he said.

