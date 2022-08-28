PM Modi played a key role in Suzuki’s 40-year legacy in India





In 1982, when Japanese automaker Suzuki signed a joint venture with a new government enterprise, Maruti Udyog, neither party could have predicted the future they would create and the kind of success this partnership would bring. Over the past 40 years, not only Maruti-Suzuki becoming a household name in the country, they changed the face of mobility on Indian roads. During these 40 years, the company has managed to frequently outperform its competitors and rank among the best sellers.

In many ways, these 40 years and this partnership have resulted in events that were completely unforeseen 40 years ago. This surprised most people who were there when we started. Not just in India, I think people in Japan were also surprised by what happened in India. They did not expect this to happen.

These were the words of RC Bhargava , President of Maruti Suzuki and an automotive industry veteran who has been with the company for the past 40 years. He recounted further, Mr. Suzuki once told me that when he decided to partner with India, he was the only person in favor of it.

The statement makes you think of what the current state of the Indian auto industry would have been like had this decision not been made all those years ago. However, that’s not the only time a small decision has steered the company towards better days. A similar thing happened in 2011 when the company was looking to expand its business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in giving Suzuki another platform to grow and prosper.

That connection from ten years ago fits perfectly with the present when the Prime Minister was called in as the chief guest for Suzuki’s 40th anniversary celebration in India. RC Bhargava said: “For an event like this, the 40th anniversary of Suzuki (in India), the Prime Minister, who is so busy and has so many things to do, he still finds time to attend this meeting. This is something we are very proud of.

We have always had his support (Narendra Modi). Our entry into Gujrat and the Suzuki Gujarat the factory here would not have happened if Mr. Modi at the time had not been the chief minister. He is really responsible for what is happening and it was followed by so many things happening in Gujrat.

Explaining the reason for his gratitude to the former CM of Gujrat, RC Bhargava said, “When Mr. Modi was in Gujrat, a lot of industrial activities were taking place in the state. At the time, the company had a factory in Manesar, Haryana, but was planning to expand its operations. While they initially had no particular state in mind, they decided to go with Gujrat for two reasons. One was the fact that the state administration at the time seemed to be by far the most industry-friendly administration anywhere in the country. That’s why people were coming to Gujrat, things were happening and what we understood was that things were happening fast. Acquiring land and facilities from a state can be tricky and time-consuming too. The people of Maruti Suzuki have seen the state of Gujrat promote business start-ups with relative ease, making it fertile ground for their new settlement.

RC Bhargava went on to say: The second of course was the fact that Gujrat was close to the port from where we were exporting cars. Exports have always been an important part of our operations, even if it was not a very large volume, but it was still very important in many ways for us. Naturally, producing vehicles close to the port would save logistics costs and was another factor that worked in favor of the state.

RC Bhargava said the company was amazed to see a government that was looking at the issues faced by industries and taking active steps to remove any obstacles along the way. This was something they hadn’t seen before with other administrations. Suddenly we discovered that there was a government that said that manufacturing growth was the key to India’s progress.

He also commended the Prime Minister and other Ministers under his leadership for their vocal support for the private sector and their recognition that the manufacturing sector must grow in order to create more job opportunities for the masses. All these things made us think that India is changing, that India has become different again and that there is hope for the future.

The Suzuki Motor Gujrat plant is responsible for producing key models like the Baleno, Swift and Dzire. Along with this, the facility also deals with the manufacturing of power plants. The facility is owned by Suzuki and provides vehicles to Maruti Suzuki at no additional cost. It recently reached the production milestone of 2 million units in less than six years. Through policy reforms and other industry-focused initiatives by Modi PM the company was able to achieve such feats.

Maruti Suzuki is the brand that has brought the dream of owning a car closer to reality for the common man. They have dominated the market and the entry level segment over the years with successful products such as the original Maruti 800, Zen, Alto and Wagon R. While this specific segment may shrink in volume, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its portfolio with larger vehicles and a premium dealer network under Nexa. RC Bhargava is confident that the business will continue to perform well in the years to come and will be ready to deliver what customers want.

