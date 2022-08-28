The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit, Explained – Vox





An affidavit released Friday presenting evidence of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, although heavily redacted, indicates Trump had highly protected human intelligence gathering information and that the agency had reason to believe he was trying to obstruct the investigation of the records.

The 38-page affidavit was written to support the government’s request for the search warrant executed on August 8 and gives more information about the timeline of events leading up to the search. The Justice Department released the search warrant on August 12; this document stated that the search was in support of an investigation of Trump under the Espionage Act, as well as two other federal laws on obstructing justice and destroying or concealing federal documents .

Although the affidavit is heavily redacted to preserve the investigation and protect the identity of the witnesses, it still provides new information. Importantly, the affidavit states that in the 15 boxes of documents returned to the National Archives in January of this year, there were 184 unique documents bearing classification marks, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET.

Some of these documents, the affidavit says, could contain extremely sensitive information about intelligence-gathering activities, potentially compromising the identities of foreign nationals who spy for the United States and intercepted information from foreign intelligence services. .

A note justifying redactions from the affidavit also indicates that a significant number of civilian witnesses are cooperating with the investigation; the redactions, according to the memo, protect their safety and privacy in addition to that of law enforcement personnel, as well as to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. In a legal proceeding to determine whether and to what extent the affidavit should be published, the court sided with the government, ruling that the publication of significant portions of the affidavit would subject the investigation to possible obstructions and threats, citing probable grounds to believe that the obstruction had already occurred. , as well as increased threats against FBI personnel since the Aug. 8 raid.

The burden of proof for the execution of the warrant

An affidavit is not an indictment; its purpose is simply to establish probable cause for executing the search warrant. The affidavit itself makes this clear, saying it does not state all the facts the investigation has uncovered so far. The purpose of the affidavit is only to reach a reasonable threshold to justify the search of the former president’s home.

Much of that evidence is still under seal, but, as a May 10 letter from Acting U.S. Archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran indicates, the 15 boxes the government recovered in January contained hundreds of pages of documents with classified markings, down to the level of Special Access Program (SAP) security protocols that severely restrict access to some of the government’s most sensitive information. These documents were mixed with newspapers, magazines, printed press articles, photos, various printed matter, notes, presidential correspondence, [and] personal and post-presidential records, according to the affidavit.

Furthermore, the evidence presented in the affidavit indicates that at least some of these documents deal with clandestine human intelligence operations, as the New York Times Julian E. Barnes and Mark Mazzetti wrote on Friday. If information about these sources, the information they collect, and how they collect it falls into unauthorized hands, not only could it jeopardize U.S. intelligence gathering, but it would endanger the lives of people who spy on the United States name.

Although Trump claimed he had a standing order to declassify information at Mar-a-Lago, such documents would be marked HCS for Human Intelligence Control System; this system is closely monitored to ensure the security of the information, techniques and people used to collect it. It would be unwise to declassify an HCS document without checking with the agency that collected the information to ensure there would be no harm if the information were leaked, the former Security Council legal adviser says National John Bellinger III at The Times.

Although these documents can be general, they sometimes contain more specific information about the sources of human intelligence and the information they provide, which increases the possibility of identifying the human source. The more sensitive the information, the fewer suspects or technical vulnerabilities there are for the adversary to investigate, former CIA officer and Trump counterterrorism official Douglas London told The Times.

The DOJ affidavit and memo also raise the possibility that Trump and his associates attempted to obstruct government efforts to recover the sensitive documents and that they may attempt to similarly obstruct the investigation of the DOJ. The law that covers the obstruction, Section 1519, could put Trump and his team in greater danger, according to Georgetown law professor Julie OSullivan. Since Trump claimed he had already declassified the documents in his possession, OSullivan told The Times, he is essentially admitting he knew he had them and obstructed the return of those documents by refusing to hand them over.

What’s next for Trump?

The FBI’s investigation into the Mar-a-Lago records is just one of four major criminal investigations involving Trump at present, as Voxs Ian Millhiser previously explained.

The DOJ’s investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurgency resulted in federal charges against more than 830 participants; some defendants risk extremely heavy sentences. While, as Millhiser writes, it’s unclear whether the DOJ is investigating Trump for his role in the riot, congressional and justice officials have indicated that Trump most likely violated at least two criminal statutes. federal in its efforts to nullify the 2020 election. Congress interference, and the other prohibits conspiracies to defraud the nation. This investigation, like the others, is ongoing and no charges have been brought against Trump himself.

An investigation is also underway into the Trump campaign’s efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, specifically the 16 fake voters recruited by the campaign to falsely claim Georgia Electoral College votes went to Trump. . Those 16 could face criminal charges, as could another target of the investigation, former New York City mayor and Trump insider Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office is also eyeing Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his involvement in attempts to nullify Georgia’s election results. Graham received a subpoena regarding two telephone calls with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Graham allegedly questioned Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about the reconsideration of certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump, according to a court document justifying Graham’s request for testimony.

Again, although Trump is not yet indicted in the Georgia case, he could do so under two Georgia laws. A law makes it an offense to engage someone to willfully interfere with a voters list, voters certificate, numbered voters list, ballot box, voting machine, electronic direct recording equipment ( ERD) or a tabulator. Another Georgia law prohibits criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, as Millhiser writes.

The Trumps companies are also the subject of criminal investigations in New York State, where Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization committed fraud by overstating the value of the company’s assets during seeking bank loans or, alternatively, asserting to the tax authorities that the business was of lower value to evade its taxpayer rights. James’ office deposed Trump earlier in August, but he pleaded for the Fifth Amendment to protect himself from self-incrimination more than 400 times during his deposition. James could choose to ask for the Trump firm to be essentially dissolved if the investigation finds that it has repeatedly committed fraud or other crimes, but this is a civil matter and not a criminal one, which means it cannot end with an impeachment of Trump.

In the case of the Mar-a-Lago files, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines wrote in a letter to lawmakers Friday that her office was assessing the potential national security risk that would result from the release of the relevant documents, Politicos Andrew Desiderio and Nicholas Wu reported on Saturday. This investigation will likely determine, among other things, whether individuals not authorized to access highly sensitive documents might have done so while at Trump’s residence. It’s not impossible, given the DOJ’s concern about the lack of security at Mar-a-Lago and reports from the Pittsburgh Post and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that a scammer posing as a member of the Rothschild banking family had gained access to Mar-a-Lago and Trump himself last year.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) also asked to see the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago, indicating congressional interest in understand the type of information Trump was accumulating and the effect that improper handling of this information could have on the intelligence community. Even though the FBI has now expunged all federal records from Mar-a-Lago, the investigation should be prolonged and not expected to be settled anytime soon.

