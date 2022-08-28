Imran will organize a telethon to raise funds for flood victims





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced on Saturday that he would host an international telethon to raise funds for flood victims on Monday evening.

“Our senior management met and we decided that I would[an] international telethon to raise funds for those affected by the floods on Monday evening,” the former prime minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

Our senior ldrshp met and we decided to do an international telethon to raise money for those affected by the floods on Monday night. Imran Tigers will be activated to volunteer for relief work. A communication under Sania Nishtar will be put in place to identify and coordinate the allocation of funds according to needs.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2022

He said the “Imran Tigers”, a term he uses for the PTI tiger force, will be activated to volunteer for the relief work. “A committee headed by Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify and coordinate the allocation of funds according to needs,” he added.

Let me make it clear that our movement for Haqeeqi Azadi will continue alongside our flood relief work.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2022

Imran said his “true freedom” movement will continue alongside the flood relief work.

Sources, however, told Express News that the party has decided to postpone planned political rallies due to devastating floods across the country.

Monsoon rains and historic floods have affected more than 30 million people in recent weeks across the country. The destruction of infrastructure and the breakdown of communication links add to the difficulties encountered by the authorities in the rescue and relief efforts in the region.

The government has appealed to the international community for help as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive flooding, killing nearly 1,000 people.

During his visit to the flooded areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, Imran announced the construction of 10 more dams in the province to avoid a repeat of the devastation caused by the ongoing super flood in the province.

Also read: Imran announces 10 additional dams to avoid floods

Imran visited Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts and interacted with flood victims at a relief camp set up at Ratta Kulachi sports complex. Accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the former prime minister reviewed relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.

“We can easily store water if we had dams,” the former prime minister said. “A dam should also be built on Mount Suleiman. The only solution to prevent disasters caused by floods is to build dams.

Imran said the current floods were more destructive than those of 2010, adding that Sindh and Balochistan were the provinces most affected by rains and floods. He called on party volunteers to help and serve those affected by the floods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2373443/imran-to-hold-intl-telethon-to-raise-funds-for-flood-affectees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos