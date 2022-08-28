PM Modi claps for Khadi as a symbol of fashion, calls it eco-friendly and sustainable clothing – ThePrint – ANIFeed

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]Aug. 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the importance of Khadi recalling his role as a symbol of the country’s self-respect by Mahatma Gandhi during the liberation movement.

He said Khadi is a perfect example of eco-friendly and sustainable clothing that leaves the least carbon footprint.

The Prime Minister attended the “Khadi Utsav” event in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

In a one-of-a-kind event organized as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi Utsav is held to pay tribute to khadi and its significance during the freedom struggle. The Prime Minister has also tried his hand at charkha. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi said, “We have seen that Khadi has become the force of the freedom movement and has broken the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become a source of inspiration for India to develop and become self-sufficient. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters made history by spinning yarn on Charkha. Spinning Charkha took me back to my childhood.

He added: “Khadi is an example of sustainable clothing. Khadi is an example of eco-friendly clothing. Khadi has the least carbon footprint. There are many countries with high temperature, Khadi is also very important from the point of view of health. Therefore, Khadi can play a huge role globally.

He said on August 15 since the rampant of Red Fort, he talked about five resolutions.

“In this holy place, on the banks of Sabarmati, I want to repeat the Pancha-Pranas. First – make India developed; second – abandonment of the mentality of slavery; third – pride in our heritage; fourth- unit of the nation; and fifth – civil duty,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Referring to India’s freedom struggle, he said, Khadi was made the symbol of the country’s self-respect by Gandhiji during the freedom movement, after independence there was a inferiority complex about Khadi. “Because of this, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi have been completely ruined. This state of Khadi was very painful especially for Gujarat,” the Prime Minister said.

The prime minister said his government was working to restore Khadi’s pride.

“We have added the commitment of ‘Khadi for Transformation’ to ‘Khadi for Nation’ and ‘Khadi for Fashion’. We have started spreading Gujarat’s success stories across the country. Khadi issues across the country have been resolved. We encouraged compatriots to buy Khadi products,” he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of women, Prime Minister Modi said the power of women is the driving factor behind the growing strength of India’s khadi industry. “The entrepreneurial spirit is rooted in our sisters and daughters. Proof of this is also the expansion of Sakhi Mandals in Gujarat,” he said.

“Over the past few decades, the Indian toy industry has been destroyed due to competition from the foreign toy industry. Thanks to the efforts of the government, the situation is changing. Now there is a drop in toys imported from abroad,” Prime Minister Modi added.

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad.

He said that Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of the Sabarmati River, but is also unprecedented in terms of design and innovation. The famous kite festival of Gujarat has also been considered in its design. (ANI)

This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.