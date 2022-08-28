Judge signals support for special master to review some Trump records seized by FBI





A federal judge in Florida indicated on Saturday that she was inclined to appoint a special master to review some of the documents the FBI seized earlier this month from former President Donald Trump in Florida as part of a national security criminal investigation.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, did not issue a blanket order for the special master, but instead said she had a preliminary intent to do so after hearing arguments that she had scheduled Thursday in her West Palm Beach courtroom.

The Justice Department had no comment.

Trump’s legal team had filed the request Monday for a court-appointed third party to review documents the FBI took Aug. 8 from its Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate. Representatives for Trump said the search was too broad and that FBI agents took away his passports and confidential attorney-client documents.

If Cannon grants Trump’s request, the special master would be tasked with reviewing the documents for questions of privilege and not the highly sensitive records at the heart of the government’s investigation. Trump’s legal brief also sought to protect documents covered by executive privilege that applies to presidents, but since he is no longer in the White House, that legal protection does not automatically apply to those documents.

On Friday, another federal judge, Bruce Reinhart, released a heavily redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit detailing how FBI agents in mid-May found 184 unique documents bearing classification marks. The 36-page document said 25 documents were marked TOP SECRET, 67 documents marked confidential and 92 marked secret, all contained in boxes at Mar-a-Lago. The affidavit said some of the documents bore marks that pointed to intelligence gathered by clandestine human sources, such as reports from CIA officers or information related to the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Following the search at Mar-a-Lago, officials said, more sensitive documents were discovered.

In her order, Justice Cannon directed the Department of Justice to file under seal a more detailed property receipt specifying all seized property and she also required a detailed notice indicating the status of the defendants’ review of the property seized, including any review of the screen performed by the lien. the Review Team and any dissemination of documents beyond the Privilege Review Team.

An FBI “screening team” of agents, a group of independent agents from the overall investigation tasked with separating documents covered by solicitor-client privilege and other material not relevant to the investigation, has meanwhile been at work since the agency took away the boxes of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago.

In addition, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that it was working to facilitate a classification review of relevant documents found at the beach club and assessing the potential national security risk that could arise from the disclosure of these. documents, DNI Avril Haines told the chairmen of the House Oversight and Intelligence Committees in a new letter obtained Saturday by NBC News.

As soon as the order was posted on Twitter and lawyers and laypeople weighed in, University of Texas national security law expert Steve Vladeck said the role of a special master would have a limited scope.

“Everyone is going to read in that order more than they should. But the special master is not questioning the warrant or the search; he or she would just make sure that the seized materials the government is holding are materials that he has a right of possession,” Vladeck wrote on Twitter.

And Dilanian contributed.

