



As China’s record-breaking heat wave begins to ease, farmers are assessing the damage from prolonged drought and the government is urging them to replant or change crops where they can. More than 70 days of extreme temperatures and low rainfall have wreaked havoc along the Yangtze basin, which supports more than 450 million people and a third of the country’s crops. Although rains are expected over the next 10 days, farmers near impoverished Poyang Lake in central China’s Jiangxi province, normally an outlet for the Yangtze, fear the heat has already done too much damage. The Ministry of Agriculture, in an emergency notice last Tuesday, called on farmers to harvest and store rice and take measures to boost grain growth in the coming weeks. In areas where drought has already inflicted heavy damage, farmers are being encouraged to switch to late fall crops like sweet potatoes, but it’s no easy task. We cannot move to other crops because there is no land, said Hu Baolin, a 70-year-old farmer in a village on the outskirts of Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi province. He said his plants, including rapeseed oil and sesame, were much less developed than normal years, and his pomelos (a type of citrus fruit) were only a third of their usual size. Nearby wells were badly depleted and a flock of geese gathered around a pond which had completely dried up about 10 days ago. The villagers had also been battling a nearby bushfire. Don’t let people see it and think I brought you here on purpose. You can go wherever you want (in this village), it’s the same. The Department of Agriculture said last Tuesday that hot weather posed a serious threat to fall grain production and urged local governments to do all they can to find more water. Analysts saw rice production as the most vulnerable. Drones were deployed last Thursday in China’s worst-hit province of Sichuan in southwest China to sow clouds and induce rain, while other areas along the Yangtze have mobilized firefighters to spray parched crops, state broadcaster CCTV said. Chongqing and southwestern Sichuan province are in shock after more than two weeks of temperatures above 40C, causing crop damage, wildfires and electricity rationing.

