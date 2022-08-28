The language used by Prime Minister Modi is getting awkward





“Manmohan Singh bathes with a raincoat.” And his shamshan versus kabristan comparisons as well as his STREANH admission of India’s relations with China. All the Modi quotes that come to my mind are believable and far removed from the dignity of the office of chief minister and prime minister. But what shook me the most was his last statement to the voters of Uttar Pradesh that they had eaten his salt and therefore now had to vote for him. This is not only commendable, but it has to be the most conceited, arrogant and pompous statement ever. As if he were a king or emperor and not an elected politician, as if the provision of facilities, including rations, to the people was a personal favor and not the expected duty of government and as if one of us owes him for electing him to the position rather than the other way around. Of course, the general outrage after this statement quickly put him on the defensive and after a fairly strong reaction from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Modi reversed his comment to say that people hadn’t eaten his salt but that he had eaten theirs. But at that time, no one was impressed. Modi was never fit for the post of prime minister and he is fast becoming an embarrassment even to the RSS. His ministers made a fool of themselves abroad as they went to escort Indian students from Ukraine to the country and even here he was pretentious, posing as their savior when it is true that previous governments have evacuated far more Indians directly from war zones than those students who had to travel to neighboring countries to catch their flights home. I cringed when a simple mayor in Romania called Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a liar for claiming aid provided by the Romanian government to Indian students. simply because they fondly remembered Nehru and his leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement and envied India for its independence and democracy. Obviously that respect has completely disappeared under Modi, perhaps it will be restored once Modi gets a chance to kiss the Romanian president, but given the current levels of disrespect for his ministers, I have difficulty believing it. For my part, however, I would like my Prime Minister to have more dignity and intelligence and not just be an uneducated RSS Pracharak whose language is often more suited to the streets than to the polished portals of diplomacy and of democracy. (The author is Consultant Editor, National Herald, Mumbai. Opinions are personal)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/opinion/the-language-used-by-prime-minister-modi-is-becoming-an-embarrassment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

