Donald Trump lawyers say redacted affidavit reinforces need for special master





Trump returned 15 boxes of documents in January, which records show contained about 300 highly classified documents.

On August 23, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon of West Palm Beach, Fla., ordered Trump to file the case less than 24 hours after the complaint was received, asking him to clarify why he thinks the court is knowledgeable about such a matter and explain the specific relief he seeks.

The Trump-appointed judge’s request was seen by some legal experts as a possible sign of trouble with the lawsuit, which is separate from a case in the same court regarding the search warrant that was used and the FBI affidavit. who accompanies him.

The 27-page complaint was presented as a motion for judicial review and additional relief, though much of the filing is devoted to Trump’s general grievances.

The front page included a footnote stating that 84% of Republicans would support Trump if he ran for the White House again in 2024.

The following pages complain of a raid on Trump’s home by a platoon of federal agents and Trump claims the government refused to tell him the reason for the search.

In June, after additional classified documents were discovered, Trump’s attorney signed a statement with the Justice Department confirming that no additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago. Despite this, the August 8 search uncovered 11 sets of classified documents in approximately 20 boxes.

A team was appointed immediately to review the seized material for any material that might be covered by executive or attorney-client privilege, according to the FBI affidavit released Friday.

The affidavit also shed light on the search for Trump’s estate, although much of the 32-page dossier was redacted to protect the investigation and witnesses who assisted the government.

Yet the public learned that the 15 boxes of documents Trump turned over to the National Archives in January included 184 unique documents bearing classification marks, including 67 labeled confidential, 92 secret and 25 top secret.

Several of the documents also contained what appeared to be handwritten notes from the former president.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and offered various explanations for the presence of classified documents at his home, including that he had a standing order to declassify records he took and that FBI agents may have planted evidence during of the search.

