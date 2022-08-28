Denigrating propaganda | The financial express

By Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch

In a chaotic democracy like ours, perhaps the outfits that work the most are the computer cells of political parties. If so much effort were to be expended in information warfare to advance our national interests, we would be far from where we are today. These computer cells have no standards, no borders. The lies, slanders, and mud thrown at each other are relentless and match some of the uneducated (including fake degree holders), rude, and idiotic lawmakers the public has to put up with.

No doubt these IT cells would receive political guidance, primarily to increase their respective vote banks by launching cheap and dirty disinformation campaigns that become frantic as elections approach.

It is natural that whichever political party is in power, the BJP in this case, has the maximum resources available for propaganda. It’s not just the Kailash range in eastern Ladakh, which has been reduced from strategic to tactical and was worthless when we left it because China showed a Lal Ankh (eye red) to India. But when such propaganda includes external issues, certain standards and basic intelligence must be exercised lest we become the laughingstock of the world.

In the above context, the list of silly messages is endless. However, two more recent ones are mentioned here. In one instance, the message says NSA Ajit Doval during his recent visit to Moscow this month warned Russia against a swing to China. It’s horribly stupid even if the purpose was to glorify Doval who recently went mad after an unhinged man rammed his vehicle against his outside door, and sacked the DIG CISF as head of his security unit, his commander in second (rank of major) and another CISF agent. But forget Doval, will Prime Minister Narendra Modi warn President Vladimir Putin against a switch to Beijing? Has the brain of the author of this post moved out of its butt?

The second example concerns the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 5 which recently docked at Hambantota in Sri Lanka and has been departing since August 22. India naturally had security concerns and approached Sri Lanka, which should have beenwithout fanfare. The news that Sri Lanka has asked China to postpone the ship’s visit has been hailed as something of a diplomatic victory. But was Sri Lanka really expected to prevent China from sending the ship, when we ourselves hid multiple intrusions made by China in Ladakh in 2020?

Finally, the MEA had to say that Sri Lanka is a sovereign country. Subsequently, a message appeared claiming that India had created a signal shield against Yuan Wang 5 docked at the port of Hambantota. The gist of the message is:

India has deployed four satellites (two GSAT-7 satellites, RISAT, Emisat spy satellite) and a Navy communications warship to counter the security threat from the spy ship.

The shield, using the Kautilya electronic intelligence package on the Emisat, can intercept and deflect surveillance signals from the spy ship; because the ship’s antennas, radars, sensors, data absorption systems and surveillance signals could be intercepted.

No message from India can go beyond the signal shield. It will also mislead surveillance signals aimed at China. It will be difficult for Chinese devices to collect accurate data.

As if the above wasn’t enough, a concurrent message circulating on WhatsApp added more nonsense as below:

India floods Chinese spy ship with ‘Secret Intelligence Data’

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already fired the Chinese military expert who gave him the idea to send this ship to Sri Lanka.

The ship’s storage drives were already full and needed to be formatted to store the new junk.

Chinese ship communication protocols, encryption technology and other multiple standards are exposed

The Chinese ship is screwed on all sides by the meticulously planned and carefully executed Indian response.

International intelligence experts were amazed at how India dealt with the Chinese threat with such a master plan.

Prime Minister Modi recently said he wants to see a drone in every Indian hand. So, does the computer cell think that everyone is a brainless robot? If we had the capabilities mentioned in the above posts, would we publish them and why would we try to stop the Chinese ship from coming to Sri Lanka? On the other hand, if someone has let slip what little secret ability we have in this area, shouldn’t the individual be tried for treason? haven’t we used the Official Secrets Act for less serious cases than this? Besides, who confirmed that the hard drives of the Chinese ship were full? And, if we say that Xi Jinping fired the expert, how come we don’t know his name?

The above demonstrates the folly of the government’s propaganda machinery. It’s time to double down. It would be prudent to have selected people with the required IQ in these computer cells, as well as those who run them, because nonsense messages directed against political parties are quite different from external propaganda messages on social networks. media like Twitter, which is accessible to everyone. Let’s not bother.

This is not the first time that Chinese intelligence collection vessels have visited the Indian Ocean, although it may be Yuan Wang 5’s first visit. There have been previous occasions when China has also used autonomous underwater drones to explore the seabed, which is also one of Yuan Wang 5’s tasks, including tracking submarine skins and movements at depth.

Further movements of Chinese warships (including intelligence gathering vessels) and submarines will occur in the Indian Ocean. Some of them will land not only in Hambantota (leased from China for 99 years) under any pretext whatsoever, but also in Pakistan and Myanmar – or even in Bangladesh? We must build and consolidate our military strength and continue to review our maritime strategy based on the military advice of service chiefs, not exclusively on the armchair strategist at the Ministry of Defense and the uniformed yes-men stationed there. .

Currently, the Chinese 5G network along the LAC is interfering with the communications of our forward troops. Where China has signed an agreement with the Solomon Islands for Huawei to establish a 5G network there, we can be sure that China will do the same in Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The majority of mobile and smart phones in India are Chinese. Chinese mobile phones costing less than Rs 16,000 would be banned, possibly to promote Jio mobiles. But Jio mobiles also continue to use Chinese batteries although other parts are imported from Vietnam where is Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Cheap electricity generation, transmission technologies, lighting, telephone, and CCTV cameras and circuitry are mostly Chinese and reportedly have spyware built-in; like in mobiles, laptops and iPads. Has any study been done on the extent of China’s technical penetration in India?

Finally, we have to leave the stupidity as above. We must build the required potential and boast less, if necessary. As things stand, there are very few secrets in India, with China and Pakistan having penetrated our administration. Not too long ago, Subramanian Swamy tweeted that a number of our lawmakers were in on the Hawala racket and some Ministry of Defense bureaucrats had been framed by the ISI.

The author is a veteran of the Indian Army.

