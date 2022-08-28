IHC largest bench to try Imran for contempt – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: A wider bench of five Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges has been appointed to sue Pakistan’s President Thereek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan for contempt of court for intimidating a female judge.

The bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar.

The bench will resume proceedings on the issue on August 31 when the ex-prime minister is due to appear in court in person. The IHC had previously issued a show cause notice to Mr Khan with an order to appear in court.

Initially, the case was heard by a three-member bench.

Gill moves SC against validation of his 48-hour custody by IHC

The show cause notice to Mr. Khan stated that the statement had been made in a sub judice matter to secure a favorable verdict and prima facie this act amounted to perverting the course of justice and due process and undermining public confidence in the court. .

These remarks were made in an attempt to discredit the administration of the law and erode the integrity and credibility of the judicial system.

On its face, Mr Khan has committed criminal and judicial contempt, punishable under section 5 of the Contempt of Court Order 2003, he added.

In addition, Yaseen Gill, brother of Mr Khan’s Chief of Staff, Shahbaz Gill, filed a complaint before the IHC Chief Justice against Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

He said she placed the order on August 17, 2022 [to hand over Mr Shahbazs custody to police] in serious violation and in derogation of judicial standards and the express provisions of the law.

Gill approaches SC

Meanwhile, Mr Shahbaz, who is currently being held in Adiala prison, appealed to the Supreme Court against the August 22 validation of his physical custody to the police by IHC for 48 hours despite strong evidence of torture in custody .

The petitioner filed two separate motions with the SC, seeking an instruction for the appointment of an independent medical board to determine the severity of the physical torture, the number of injuries and the inhuman treatment inflicted on him during physical detention.

The SC has been urged to rescind the IHC order in full force to prevent abuse in custody and miscarriages of justice in future police investigations, in addition to declaring the investigation into the case (FIR No. 691/ 2022) of August 9, including the collection of evidence, as illegal. .

Earlier, a court of sessions adjourned until Monday the hearing on Mr Shahbaz’s motion for post-arrest bail.

Posted in Dawn, August 28, 2022

