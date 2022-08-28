Takeaways from Mar-a-Lago’s Unsealed Search Affidavit





WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department on Friday released the FBI affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Although the released document is heavily redacted, with many pages crossed out with black blocks, it includes new details about the massive volume of sensitive and highly classified information that was stored in the former president of Florida, highlighting governments’ concerns about his safety.

Here are the key takeaways from what the document revealed:

TRUMP HAD A LOT OF CLASSIFIED MATERIAL STORED IN HIS CLUB

While the affidavit does not provide new details about the 11 sets of classified documents that were recovered during the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Trump’s winter home, it does help explain why the Justice Department considered that the recovery of the outstanding documents was necessary.

Federal investigators knew months before the raid that Trump had stored top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago, a private club accessible not only to Trump, his staff and family, but also to paying members and their friends. guests, as well as a revolving door of attendees at various functions, including weddings, political fundraisers and charity galas.

The affidavit notes that storage areas at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s office, his residential suite and other areas of the club where documents were believed to still be kept were not permitted locations for the storage of classified information. Indeed, he notes that no space at Mar-a-Lago had been cleared for the storage of classified information at least since the end of Trump’s term.

Yet the affidavit reveals that, of the batch of 15 boxes the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Trump’s home in January, 14 contained documents with classification marks. Inside they found 184 documents with classification marks, including 67 marked confidential, 92 secret and 25 top secret.

The Archives referred the case to the Department of Justice on February 9 after a preliminary examination of the boxes revealed what they described as a large number of classified documents.

THE FILES INCLUDE THE BEST SECRETS OF INTELLIGENCE

Officers inspecting the boxes found special markings suggesting they contained information from highly sensitive human sources or court-authorized electronic signal collection under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act .

The affidavit lists several brands, including ORCON, or Originator Controlled. This means that officials from the intelligence agency responsible for the report did not want it distributed to other agencies without their permission.

There may also be other types of records with classified names or further redacted codewords.

When things are at this level of classification, it’s because there’s a real danger to the people collecting the information or the capability, said Douglas London, a former senior CIA officer who wrote a book on the agency, The Recruiter.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it would review recovered documents when looking for potential damage to national security.

Democratic Representatives Carolyn Maloney of New York, who heads the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and Adam Schiff of California, head of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a joint statement that it is essential that the Intelligence agencies are moving quickly to assess and, if necessary, mitigate the damage done, a process that should occur alongside the DOJ’s criminal investigation.

CLASSIFIED FILES HAVE BEEN MIXED WITH OTHER DOCUMENTS

Some of these classified documents were mixed with other documents, the affidavit states, citing a letter from the Archives.

According to the director of the White House Archives Liaison Division, the boxes contained newspapers, magazines, printed news articles, photos, miscellaneous printed matter, notes, presidential correspondence, personal files and post -presidential documents and numerous classified documents. Several contained what appeared to be handwritten notes from Trump.

Most significant concern: Highly classified documents have been downgraded, mixed with other documents and otherwise identified incorrectly (sic).

A president may receive raw intelligence reports to supplement his briefings or to cover a critical or crucial issue, said David Priess, a former CIA officer and White House briefer who wrote The Presidents Book of Secrets, a story from the Presidents Daily Brief.

But it would be unusual, if not unprecedented, for a president to keep it and mix it with other newspapers, he said.

Although I was prepared for this because I knew the judge would not approve research based on something minor, the breadth and depth of the careless handling of classified information is truly shocking, Priess said.

TRUMP REPEATED OPPORTUNITIES TO RETURN DOCUMENTS

The affidavit again indicates that Trump had many opportunities to return the documents to the government, but simply chose not to.

A lengthy process to retrieve the documents had been underway essentially since Trump left the White House. The document indicates that on or about May 6, 2021, the Archives made a request for the missing records and continued to make requests until approximately the end of December 2021, when they were informed that 12 boxes had been found and ready to be collected from the club.

The affidavit makes it clear that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation is not just about the improper deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces and the potentially unlawful concealment or removal of government documents, but indicates that the investigators had probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found in their search.

Trump’s attorney, in a letter included in the statement, had argued to the DOJ that presidents have absolute power to declassify documents, saying his constitutional authority to classify and declassify documents is unfettered. Trump did not provide evidence that the Mar-a-Lago documents were declassified prior to his departure from Washington.

TRUMP SAYS HE DID NOTHING WRONG

Trump has long insisted, despite clear evidence to the contrary, that he was cooperating fully with government officials and had every right to have the documents there. On his social media site, he responded to the unsealing by continuing to defame law enforcement.

He called it total FBI and DOJ public relations subterfuge and said WE GAVE THEM A LOT. In another post, he only offered two words: WITCH HUNT!!!

In an interview on Lou Dobbs The Great America Show on Thursday, he said he had done nothing wrong.

It is a political attack on our country and it is a disgrace, he added. It’s a shame.

___

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Mike Balsamo, Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

