Politics
Johnson: A golden future will follow a difficult period for resilient Britain
Oris Johnson struck an optimistic tone as Britain braces for a spiraling cost winter, predicting a remarkable rebound and a bright future for the country.
The outgoing Prime Minister acknowledged that the next few months will be difficult, possibly very difficult, as sky-high energy bills take their toll, but he predicted the UK will emerge stronger and more prosperous (from) the EU. other side.
In a piece for Mail+, Mr Johnson said the world was starting to address supply chain pressures triggered by Covid aftershocks late last year, but what no one had negotiated, is that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.
He said the vicious and irrational move spooked energy markets and ended up costing domestic consumers dearly.
Mr Johnson said we must and will help people through the crisis, with huge sums of taxpayers’ money already committed to the cause.
He added that whoever succeeds him in the top job, the government will announce another huge financial support package.
It comes after Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggested that people earning around 45,000 a year could be among those struggling to cope with the soaring cost of living as the energy price cap is at new statement.
On Friday, regulator Ofgem warned the government that it needed to act urgently to deal with the scale of the crisis we have before us as Britain faced news that the average annual household bill would go from 1,971 to 3,549.
Referring to a grim economic briefing he said he received as Covid swept the world in 2020, Mr Johnson argued the UK had already proven the pessimists wrong.
They told me unemployment in the UK would hit 14%, he told himself.
They said millions would be thrown into economic scrap with all the ensuing costs to the Exchequer.
They were wrong. After becoming the first country in the world to approve an effective vaccine, we staged Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, fastest Covid exit.
As a result, we had the fastest growth in the G7 last year and instead of mass unemployment, we have around 640,000 more people in wage employment than before the pandemic began.
Mr Johnson said the UK had the fundamental economic strength to weather the cost of living crisis, even if the Russian leader wants us to collapse.
In this brutal showdown, the Ukrainian people can and will win. And Britain too, he said.
He added: We have laid the foundations for long-term gains in prosperity and productivity.
We know we will rebound from the energy cost crisis as we rapidly develop our own supplies in the UK.
This is why we will succeed and why we cannot back down now.
Mr Johnson stressed that it was time for the West to double down on its support for Ukraine and not waver.
He took aim at union barons clamoring for endless gold for fools as the cost of living soared, arguing they should be ignored.
We have more than enough resilience to weather the difficult months ahead. We have already shown this, said the Prime Minister.
And we have made long-term decisions, including on home energy supply, to ensure that our rebound can and should be remarkable and that our future will be golden.
Sources
2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-britain-prime-minister-vladimir-putin-nadhim-zahawi-b1021431.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
