Judge declares ‘preliminary intent’ to appoint special master requested by Trump, but schedules hearing





A federal judge on Saturday gave notice in a “preliminary” order of his “preliminary intention to appoint a special master” in response to former President Donald Trump’s motion filed last Monday. Her decision is not yet final and she has requested that further steps be taken before making her final decision on whether or not to appoint a special master.

In her order, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the government to respond to Trump’s request by August 30 and submit with her response a “more detailed” description of the property “seized under the warrant” by the FBI from the Trump residence in Florida.

Cannon asked for a “specific” description of the “status of the DOJ’s review of seized assets, including any screening reviews conducted by the lien review team and any release of documents beyond the ‘Privilege Review Team’.

She also asked both sides for their positions on the “duties and responsibilities” of a special master. A logistical hurdle would be the selection of the special master. In this case, that person would need a higher security clearance, as at least some of the material collected during the search for Mar-a-Lago includes sets of documents with a range of classifications from confidential to “top secret”.

The court wrote that the preliminary order “should not be construed as a final decision” on Trump’s motion and scheduled a hearing for September 1.

Trump’s motion called the search warrant “overbroad” and alleged investigators collected “allegedly privileged” documents created during his tenure, arguing that “it is unreasonable to allow the prosecution team to examine them without significant guarantees”.

Trump also asked the court to block the Justice Department from reviewing the documents collected during the Mar-a-Lago search on August 8 until the special master is appointed, but the judge did not. has not included in his preliminary order.

– Robert Legare contributed to this report.

